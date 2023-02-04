ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons to see Skylight Music Theatre's musical 'Evita'

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Here are three reasons to see Skylight Music Theatre's energetic new production of "Evita," the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical about María Eva Duarte de Perón, who climbed out of poverty to become the first lady of Argentina.

  • As promised during a pre-opening interview, director-choreographer Gustavo Zajac, a Buenos Aires native, filled this production with dance, specifically with tango, the signature dance tradition of Argentina. Zajac brought in tango stars Guillermina Quiroga and Mariano Logiudice as featured dancers, giving them multiple spotlight moments, but also employing them in this cast's already capable ensemble. (Logiudice's height, goatee and dignified grace made him notable in even the smallest ensemble moments.) Zajac's attention to physicality paid off in other scenes, too, including "The Art of the Possible," where Col. Juan Perón (Andrew Varela) bests other ambitious Army officers through arm wrestling and mano-a-mano combat so stylized you could call it dance.
  • Milwaukee actor Rána Roman brings passion and steel to the title role. This musical asks a lot of the performer who portrays Eva Perón, whose ruthless ambition leaves a trail of broken hearts behind her. Eva also comes to believe her own propaganda, that she's become the embodiment of Argentina's poor, even their "Santa Evita." Roman hits these marks while still making Evita likable enough to suffer with. She also nails the big song, "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," pronouncing the country's name the way an Argentine would.
  • Political events of the past decade in this country and elsewhere amplify "Evita" as a cautionary tale about "populist" demagogues, who sell a vision to the poor and disenfranchised while doing almost nothing for them — as Che (Richard Bermudez), the show's proletarian scold and Eva's conscience, continually reminds us.

David Bonofiglio music-directed this "Evita," with scenic design, including the famous balcony, by Erik D. Diaz.

If you go

Skylight Music Theatre performs "Evita" through Feb. 19 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org or call (414) 291-7800.

