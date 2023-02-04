ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
blavity.com

Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'

The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
CHARLOTTE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more

Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
EL PASO, TX
The Center Square

Border police dealing with new smuggling problem: eggs

(The Center Square)- The United States Customs and Border Protection is asking Americans to stop trying to smuggle in raw eggs from Mexico. As avian flu is causing the price of eggs and poultry to rise, along with the current inflation rate, people are purchasing the products in Mexico instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store. “There has been a large increase in the volume of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
newsnationnow.com

DEA: Cartels the greatest drug threat US has ever faced

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned

Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country.   “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy