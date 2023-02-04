Read full article on original website
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Driver hearing noises from trunk discovers she smuggled two into US, CA officials say
The woman was driving from Mexico to San Diego, officials said.
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
'It's a failure for us': Migrants at the Southern US border are reportedly frustrated with the mobile app that's supposed to speed up asylum appointments
Migrants are reportedly grappling with tech issues on the CBP mobile app and are struggling to secure an appointment, the AP reported.
Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'
The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
New DHS emails: Migrants overrunning bus drivers, attacking agents and more
Migrants crossing the southern border of the U.S. have been documented seeking to escape Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, including assaults against agents. The emails revealing the attempts were obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project to share insights into the plight of Border Patrol agents. “Our [Border...
Major border city could collapse due to Biden immigration crisis, leader warns
A large border city stands in crisis as migrants overwhelm local resources under the Biden administration, according to a Yuma County leader. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines shared the concerns in an interview with Fox News on Monday. “Policies need to be changed when you see an unprecedented amount of...
Customs officials are seizing eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. customs officials are cracking down on egg smugglers. With egg prices soaring in the U.S. over the last year, more Americans are crossing into Mexico to buy the food item and trying to sneak cartons of raw eggs along some areas of the southern border, including California and Texas."We are seeing an increase in people attempting to cross eggs from Juarez to El Paso because they are significantly less expensive in Mexico than the U.S.," U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roger Maier told CBS MoneyWatch. "This is also occurring with added frequency at other Southwest border locations."Egg prices have soared...
Border police dealing with new smuggling problem: eggs
(The Center Square)- The United States Customs and Border Protection is asking Americans to stop trying to smuggle in raw eggs from Mexico. As avian flu is causing the price of eggs and poultry to rise, along with the current inflation rate, people are purchasing the products in Mexico instead of shelling out the extra cash at the grocery store. “There has been a large increase in the volume of...
Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.
DEA: Cartels the greatest drug threat US has ever faced
(NewsNation) — Law enforcement officials have issued a stark warning to Congress, revealing that members of violent cartels are now living in all 50 states. Jon DeLena, a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent with 27 years of experience, told members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday that the current drug crisis is unlike anything he has ever seen.
US Customs agents seeing 300% increase in egg smuggling at southern border
LAREDO, Texas — The price of your next carton of eggs will cost you more. Recently, the average price for a dozen eggs was more than $4 in Texas. The higher-than-usual price tag is driving some shoppers across the southern border. However, it's illegal to bring raw eggs from...
Taller border wall has led to more migrant deaths and injuries, Mexican diplomat says
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The number of Mexican migrants getting killed or injured while trying to enter the United States in the San Diego-Tijuana region has gone up by 162 percent in the last three years, according to data provided by the Mexican Consulate in San Diego. Statistics...
Border Patrol applicants say aggressive, humiliating polygraphs blocked them from joining understaffed agency
Border Patrol has a much higher polygraph failure rate than comparable federal agencies, and former applicants described the examiners as aggressive and hostile.
Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned
Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country. “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
