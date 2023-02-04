Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WOWK
Where WVU stands in latest AP rankings, NET and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia secured somewhat of a statement win Saturday, as the Mountaineers pummeled visiting Oklahoma by 32 points. While the Sooners are struggling, very few games in the Big 12 Conference have been decided by that wide a margin this year. Following WVU’s dominant victory over...
voiceofmotown.com
Corey McIntyre Jr. Looks To Make A Big Impact
The West Virginia football program recently announced the signing of defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. McIntyre has signed his national letter of intent with WVU. As head coach Neal Brown talked about in a video posted by the official WVU football Twitter account, McIntyre brings an explosiveness that the Mountaineer defense lost with Dante Stills tapping out his eligibility and now pursuing the NFL. He’s also another legacy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for WVU.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native “Sick” Over Jersey Being Sold
Morgantown, West Virginia – Zach Frazier, a Fairmont, West Virginia native and the starting center for the West Virginia Mountaineers, is sick after learning that his jersey has been sold online. Frazier, a 6’3 305 pound junior, was a first team All Big 12 member last season and a...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Odds of Making the NCAA Tournament
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s blowout victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference. Although that is far from a spectacular record, the Big 12 is by far the most challenging conference in the nation and West Virginia has one of the hardest schedules in the college basketball.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Saturday's game.
WOWK
Stevenson wows Coliseum crowd again in WVU’s rout of OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia sought to prove itself as an NCAA Tournament team. While it still has some work to do, they made quite the statement with a 93-61 victory over Oklahoma. Erik Stevenson headlined a night of career games for the Mountaineers with a career-high 34 points,...
247Sports
Might Mountaineers miss out on March? 'That's not going to happen'
West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.
Pitt Continues Moving up AP Poll
The Pitt Panthers earned their highest AP Poll vote total of the season.
voiceofmotown.com
Where is Jose Perez?
Morgantown, West Virginia – Although Manhattan transfer Jose Perez is not eligible to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers this season, he is allowed to practice with the team and sit with his teammates on the bench. Perez, a 6’5 guard who was chosen as the preseason Player of...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Quotes Bill Stewart Following Huge Victory
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 14-9 overall and 3-7 in the Big 12 Conference with a huge 93-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Here’s what Bob Huggins had to say following the game:. “I think they understand that in order to do what...
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Fairmont family establishes scholarship for Fairmont State student-athletes
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One Marion County family has donated $25,000 to create a scholarship for Fairmont State University student-athletes. The Mary Jo and Coach Rusty Elliott Endowed Athletic Scholarship is intended to retain established players to ensure they can complete their degrees. “The most important thing for any...
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In West Virginia Is The Only One Of Its Kind And You’ll Want To Visit
Where can you find an international Halal restaurant with a nearly 50-year history of delicious food and excellent service to its community that’s actually located in an airport and offers up-close-and-personal runway views to diners as they enjoy their meal? Nowhere! Nowhere except at Ali Baba Restaurant, that is, a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean dining option in Morgantown, West Virginia.
