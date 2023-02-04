ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keedysville, MD

DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
ESSEX, MD
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police ask for public help to locate critical missing person

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing person from Elkridge. Arthur William Adams III, 60, was last seen leaving his residence, a group home in the 6000 block of Bauman Drive, around 7 p.m. yesterday (Feb. 3) on foot. Police, who were...
ELKRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
BALTIMORE, MD

