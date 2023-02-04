A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.

SUITLAND, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO