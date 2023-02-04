Read full article on original website
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
foxbaltimore.com
1 adult injured in building fire in Essex Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One adult was injured in a building fire in Essex overnight Saturday, according to Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities say at 12:47 AM Saturday, fire crews received a call for a building fire. Firefighters came to the scene of 331 S. Marlyn Ave to find heavy...
Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
foxbaltimore.com
Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Northeast Baltimore last night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the 16-year-old boy killed in Northeast Baltimore last night. Police say Andres Moreno, Jr was killed on February 5, 2023, in the 1800 block of East 29th Street. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard gunfire and received a...
Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff
A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate...
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle
Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
State police responding to Franklin County crash, public asked to avoid the area
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan Frazer with PSP, the crash occurred along the 8100 block of Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township, near Campbell Run Road and State Route 30. As a result, Route...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
howardcountymd.gov
Police ask for public help to locate critical missing person
Howard County police are asking for the public’s help to locate a critical missing person from Elkridge. Arthur William Adams III, 60, was last seen leaving his residence, a group home in the 6000 block of Bauman Drive, around 7 p.m. yesterday (Feb. 3) on foot. Police, who were...
foxbaltimore.com
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
foxbaltimore.com
16-year-old boy found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 16-year-old boy was found with fatal injuries in Northeast Baltimore Sunday evening. According to police, just after 6:15 p.m., officers heard discharging and received a shot spotter near East 29th Street. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive and unidentified victim and began rendering aid....
