ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Most popular songs that never won a Grammy

By Stacker
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ws3jU_0kcUKZiW00

(STACKER) – According to the Recording Academy, Grammys are awarded to honor excellence in the recording arts and sciences. The award, which is voted on by a body of artists and technical professionals in the recording industry, recognizes the best of the best, making it the most prestigious award in music.

The accolade isn’t given based on sales numbers or chart positions, but to some, the award should be a good indicator of what songs, artists, and albums have been the most successful over the previous year. Unfortunately, that isn’t always how it works. Ever since the first Grammy Awards took place more than six decades ago, the Recording Academy has often failed to award several popular, important, and culturally significant songs with a win.

Stacker combed through the Billboard All-Time Hot 100 Chart and, starting with #1, identified the 33 songs that topped the charts without winning any Grammys. According to Billboard, the All-Time Hot 100 songs are “ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at #1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates during various periods.” Data was updated in January 2023.

Ranked from lowest to highest rating on the Billboard All-Time Hot 100 Chart, these songs—ranging from “Call Me” by Blondie to “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO to “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie—may not have won any Grammys, but they were all wildly successful with listeners. You might even be surprised by some of the tracks that were snubbed.

#33. ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ by Tag Team

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #82
– Year: 1993

#33. ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ by Tag Team

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #82
– Year: 1993

#31. ‘Tik Tok’ by Ke$ha

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #68
– Year: 2009

#30. ‘Let Me Love You’ by Mario

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #58
– Year: 2004

#29. ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #57
– Year: 1980

#28. ‘Blurred Lines’ by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #51
– Year: 2013

#27. ‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #50
– Year: 2012

#26. ‘Shadow Dancing’ by Andy Gibb

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #49
– Year: 1978

#25. ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #48
– Year: 1964

#24. ‘It’s All in the Game’ by Tommy Edwards

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #47
– Year: 1958

#23. ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Dawn featuring Tony Orlando

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #46
– Year: 1973

#22. ‘How You Remind Me’ by Nickelback

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #45
– Year: 2001

#21. ‘Say Say Say’ by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #44
– Year: 1983

#20. ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #43
– Year: 1980

#19. ‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #41
– Year: 1973

#18. ‘Silly Love Songs’ by Wings

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #40
– Year: 1976

#17. ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ by Savage Garden

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #39
– Year: 1998

#16. ‘One Sweet Day’ by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #38
– Year: 1995

#15. ‘Tossin’ and Turnin” by Bobby Lewis

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #36
– Year: 1961

#14. ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #33
– Year: 2017

#13. ‘Too Close’ by Next

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #30
– Year: 1998

#12. ‘Just Want to Be Your Everything’ by Andy Gibb

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #29
– Year: 1977

#11. ‘Low’ by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #28
– Year: 2008

#10. ‘Le Freak’ by Chic

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #24
– Year: 1978

#9. ‘You Were Meant for Me/Foolish Games’ by Jewel

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #20
– Year: 1997

#8. ‘Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)’ by Rod Stewart

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #19
– Year: 1976

#7. ‘Endless Love’ by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #18
– Year: 1981

#6. ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #13
– Year: 2016

#5. ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #12
– Year: 1968

#4. ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #10
– Year: 1981

#3. ‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #6
– Year: 2011

#2. ‘How Do I Live’ by LeAnn Rimes

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #5
– Year: 1997

#1. ‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #1
– Year: 1960

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Daylight saving time: When will the clocks change this year?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Whether you dread it or welcome it, daylight saving time is fast approaching this year. People should expect to turn their clocks ahead an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at that time, the time will either automatically jump over to 3 a.m. – depending on the device – or you’ll need to set it forward.
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
BET

Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title

Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
The Week

Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever

For Beyoncé, 32 is the magic number. That's how many Grammys the singer now has, after Renaissance took home the best dance/electronic music album award on Sunday night. She now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins, eclipsing conductor Georg Solti. When accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked God, her family, and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations this year, the most of any other artist, and won four awards: best dance/electronic music album, best R&B song, best traditional R&B performance, and best dance/electronic music recording. The singer, who is set to embark on a stadium tour for Renaissance later this year, is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most lifetime Grammy nominations: 88.
KRQE News 13

Ultra-processed foods – like cookies, chips, frozen meals and fast food – may contribute to cognitive decline

(THE CONVERSATION) – Scientists have known for years that unhealthy diets – particularly those that are high in fat and sugar – may cause detrimental changes to the brain and lead to cognitive impairment. Many factors that contribute to cognitive decline are out of a person’s control, such as genetics and socioeconomic factors. But ongoing research increasingly indicates that a poor diet […]
GoldDerby

Grammys flashback: Jennifer Hudson wins for the very first time

2022 was, in my opinion, the year of Black women in music. Beyoncé, Lizzo, Tems and Nicki Minaj all topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the first three of those are among the top nominees at the current Grammy Awards. SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album “SOS” was one of the top stories of the year and broke streaming records. And other Black women like Sudan Archives, GloRilla and Latto were celebrated new artists. Amid all that, one Black woman achieved perhaps the hardest feat: EGOT. Jennifer Hudson completed her EGOT when she took home a Tony for producing the acclaimed Broadway...
Ultimate Classic Rock

45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
okayplayer.com

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and WanMor Bring Motown Hits to the Grammys

Jaelani Turner-Williams is a contributing news writer for Okayplayer with…. During the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton and WanMor honored Motown Records. Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton and WanMor shut down the 65th Annual Grammy Awards with a tribute to Motown Records. On Friday...
SheKnows

Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
Pitchfork

Beyoncé Wins Best R&B Song for “Cuff It” at 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with “Cuff It.” The superstar took home the award over fellow nominees Jazmine Sullivan (“Hurt Me So Good”), Mary J. Blige (“Good Morning Gorgeous”), Muni Long (“Hrs & Hrs”), and PJ Morton (“Please Don’t Walk Away”). The victory tied Beyoncé for the most wins in Grammys history, having won 31 career awards. She was not at the ceremony to accept her latest Grammy, with host Trevor Noah saying that she may be stuck in traffic. She eventually made it to the ceremony.
E! News

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full. The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on...
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy