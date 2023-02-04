ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

There Are 10 Core Skill Sets, and Identifying Yours Can Point You to Your Best Job Fit

By Helen Carefoot
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkknR_0kcUKW4L00

Searching for a job is… a job. To attract an offer, you need to make sure your résumé is polished, you nail your interview, and that you are, in general, your best self. But even if you take care to do your due diligence with smart questions for a potential employer, you may find that the role isn't exactly what you bargained for. Zooming way out, sometimes you might even ask yourself if your'e in the right field at all. So how does one ensure they're in the right industry or role? According to a career coach, the 10 core skill sets for jobs can help steer you toward answers.

To start, career coach Ashley Stahl, author of You Turn: Get Unstuck, Discover Your Direction, and Design Your Dream Career, suggests reframing the way you approach a job listing. It's common to focus on the skills listed in the job description and to consider whether you could do the job. Flipping that script to instead focus on your main strength and searching for listings that fit it can lead job seekers to more effective job searches and ultimately land in roles that are a good fit.

“It’s not about 'What is the role?' It’s about 'What is the skill set, and what are the roles that best lend themselves to that skill set?'" Stahl says. "These 10 core skill sets are a general direction that people can use to give them a sense of where they are and where to look in their career."

Here's how it works: Rather than focus on making yourself appealing to hiring managers for available jobs, Stahl wants you to drill down on the skill you're best at doing. It could be writing, or analyzing, or being in motion, or coordinating, for several examples. Then, you'd keep that in mind as a check when you evaluate opportunities.

"It’s not about 'What is the role?' It’s about 'What is the skill set, and what are the roles that best lend themselves to that skill set?'"—Ashley Stahl, career coach and author

Do keep in mind, though, that some jobs may be a good fit for several types of skill sets. For example, one psychologist who is talented at communicating with patients may lead with words (one of the core skill sets), but another may be just as successful performing the same job in a different way, with more analysis (another core skill set).

While you may look at the list of 10 core skill sets for the best job fit below and identify with several, Stahl says people tend to really lead with one. Doing some introspection will help you figure out which one that is. Read on to learn about the core skill sets, and then get intel about how to move forward with whatever best resonates.

The 10 core skill sets, and possible jobs connected with each

1. Words

These people are skilled at using written and spoken words. Think: speakers, writers, content strategists, editors, and others who work in communications fields.

2. Innovation

People who want to build new, transformative entities lead with this skill. Stahl says this includes entrepreneurs, who want autonomy to build their own thing, and "intrapreneurs" who are content building upon someone else’s vision.

3. Building

With this skill, "the way you’re using your mind needs to be through the lens of building," Stahl says. This can include people who physically build something, like a construction worker. Or perhaps web developers who build programs and code.

4. Technology

People with this skill set get excited when fixing or creating new technology, and anything that has to do with technology "just makes complete sense to them," Stahl says.

5. Motion

This skill means reflects someone who likes moving throughout the day and tends to be on their feet. It could include people in the athletic field, or someone who is very physical, like a massage therapist or a physical trainer. Other jobs that a "motion" person might consider are flight attendants and tour guides.

6. Service

Those who lead with this skill want to help others. Roles that would suit someone with this skill set include counselors, social workers, customer-service workers, hospitality workers, and teachers.

7. Coordination

This skill set centers on handling details big and small and executing, Stahl says. Think: office or project management, event planner, logistics, and other types of administration roles.

8. Analysis

This skill is all about dissecting and analyzing information and answering questions to achieve an outcome. Think: doctors, lawyers, intelligence analysts, and researchers.

9. Numbers

Numbers make perfect sense to the people who lead with this skill set, and their best job fits tend to deal with money. Think: bankers, accountants, and financial analysts. There may also be overlap with analysis, Stahl says.

10. Beauty

This core skill set is for those who “want to make art of the world around them,” Stahl says. This can include artists, photographers, food stylists, and graphic designers.

3 tips to help you determine your core skill set

1. Solicit feedback from trusted colleagues, friends, and family

Trusted co-workers and loved ones can be a great sounding board for figuring out where in life you excel. But Stahl warns that listening to the advice of others can be a “slippery slope” to clouding your sense of what you want. You are the one who will ultimately need to do the investigative work behind their answers. Ask them when they've seen you at your best in general and professionally, and take the answers with a grain of salt.

2. Keep a joy journal

Some self-reflection through writing can be illuminating. Stahl advises keeping a “joy journal” for 30 days, which involves writing down the times and activities when you've felt your best and most fulfilled. Put aside a bit of time each day to add to it. After that period, look through your notes for patterns to help you identify your core skill set for jobs.

3. Examine your past jobs

Look for patterns in your résumé regarding what you enjoyed most and were best at doing in your past positions. Stahl, for example, used to work at a preschool and found that she was at ease correcting grammar in the school's marketing materials. It was an early indication of her core skill set of writing.

How to use your core skill set to find work that truly aligns with you

If you're looking for a job or career shift

Stahl recommends using your skill set as a guide when looking at new positions. Keep it in mind as you analyze postings to see what the the job will entail. Having this information in your back pocket can also inspire forays into new-to-you industries and serve as a guide during a career shift.

In your current position

You don't need to be on the job hunt to use the core skill sets for jobs. If you're happy with where you work but feel positions in other departments that align better with your core skill, it's worth a conversation with a manager or higher-up about moving teams, Stahl says.

If that's not possible, Stahl recommends job crafting. This way, you can create ways to utilize your core skill set more directly within your position. "It's really taking initiative in the job you have and the skill set that's your core and coming up with projects in that arena...you start to force yourself to get that [core skill set] experience at your job, even if you're not working in your zone of genius," she says.

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

One Shopper Says Calls This Serum ‘Botox in a Bottle’ for Her 60-Year-Old Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock

When Merit Beauty—the brand that’s pretty much synonymous with gorgeous, minimalist makeup—dropped its first-ever skin-care product last fall, the no-makeup makeup girlies (myself included) went nuts. Because like the name suggests, the Great Skin Serum ($38), is actually glow-y, lit-from-within skin in a bottle. It hydrates, plumps, and preps skin for a smooth makeup application.
Well+Good

Drinking Lemon Water with Baking Soda for Digestive Health Is Way Overhyped, Says a Dietitian

Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
Well+Good

New Science Shows Almonds Can Help You Recover From Workouts Faster, Reducing Inflammation and Soreness

Do you get sore and tired after an intense workout? There’s a change you can make to avoid this fitness pitfall, and it involves… nuts!. Almonds are well known to have multiple health benefits, but there’s now evidence that they have fitness perks, too. A new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has found that adding almonds to your diet can help your body recover from exercise. A study of 64 adults, split into two groups—one that ate almonds, one that ate the caloric equivalent in a cereal bar—showed that the group that ate almonds had biomarkers that indicate improved muscle recovery, including reduced post-exercise fatigue and tension, and higher levels of strength. They also reported feeling less sore.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Fortune

America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills

Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Friendship Coach, and Here Are 4 Misconceptions That Are Keeping You From Better Friendships’

Compared to romantic relationships, friendships tend to have fewer milestones and guardrails. Just consider how people will typically have a DTR chat (aka the conversation where you define the relationship) in a dating context, but not so much in a platonic one—despite the fact that any relationship can benefit from mutual expectations. And statuses like “dating,” “significant other,” and “married” don’t have precise friendship equivalents; even if you call someone a “best friend,” chances are you never formally committed to the role. The result is a whole lot of murkiness that leaves room for friendship mistakes and misconceptions.
Well+Good

These Are the Best Shoes To Wear for the Rowing Machine, According to Row Instructors

No matter where you’re at in your rowing journey, you’re bound to hear the same verbiage time and time again. Particularly, that you should push from your legs and lean back with your core before ever using your arms to overtake the movement. (Why do you think Orangetheory coaches chant “Legs, Core, Arms” repeatedly through the row block?) Anyway, while form is regularly reinstated, something that’s not discussed quite as much is how your shoes play into your form. Getting the right shoes for the rower important so that you optimize your rowing experience.
Well+Good

I’m a Supermarket Manager, and This Is How To Get the Best Shopping Deals at the Grocery Store’

It happens to the best of us: You haven’t had lunch yet, you’re strolling through the grocery aisles, and you're ferociously adding a mountain of items to your cart because everything is making your mouth water (and your stomach rumble). Next thing you know, you’re at the checkout line, and the bill racks up into the hundreds as your cart empties. Not again.
BOZEMAN, MT
Well+Good

These Award-Winning Mattresses Have Over 50K Glowing Reviews—and They’re Already on Sale Ahead of President’s Day

If it feels like you’ve tried absolutely everything to improve your sleep to no avail—from cutting down your screen time and eating more fruits to changing your exercise routine and switching up your drinking habits—a new mattress might be just what the doctor ordered (but seriously, if your sleep troubles are persistent, see your doctor, too). Next to the obvious shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, President’s Day (Feb. 20) is unequivocally one of the best times to snag a mattress on sale.
Well+Good

How To Recreate One of Dr. Dennis Gross’s Famed Skin-Firming Facials at Home

Poke around any beach town in America, and you’ll likely be confronted with at least a dozen kitschy signs that read, “The cure for anything is salt water.”. While I think we can all agree that the quote is undeniably cheesy (I’m pretty sure it was at the bottom of my AIM profile at some point circa 2002), if you ever dove into the ocean while you’re sad, hungover, or some combination of the two, you can also agree that it’s very, very true.
MONTAUK, NY
Well+Good

This Made-to-Order (and Eerily Accurate) Birth Chart Book Is on Sale for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is riiiight around the corner, so cue the drugstore chocolate hearts and gimick-y roses. Actually, don't—not that there's anything wrong with those gifts (personally, I will never turn down a box of candy). It's just that this year, we want to give our special someones something with a little more personality. Something that will leave them with a lasting impression for its thoughtfulness and creativity. Something like a made-to-order birth chart book from Birthdate Co., or a personalized birthdate candle scented to capture their spirit.
Well+Good

Meet the Organization That’s Breaking Down Barriers for Women of Color in the Outdoors

Missy Wilson, a mother and adventure seeker, loves heading to the great outdoors. But it's long been a fraught experience. For years, whether she was going camping or canoeing, she often found herself to be the only Black person around. She'd sometimes meet white people on trails or campgrounds who would assume she was new to the outdoors and didn't know what she was doing, so they'd decide that they needed to explain things to her.
COLORADO STATE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy