Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
I Paid $250K for a Failing Business. Here is What I LearnedChris FreylerMilford, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Related
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier overwhelms St. Johns to keep pace at the top of the Big East
How would you have wanted this game to start? Xavier has been in dogfights all season, including the away leg of this matchup, where they turned an 18-point second-half lead into a semi-nervy 5-point win. Now down a starter and coming off an OT battle against Providence, you’d hope the home team could come out hot and maybe give themselves a chance to work some depth rather than continue running the starters ragged.
Our Rich History: Men’s basketball through history of Villa Madonna, Thomas More College/University
Part 81 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In the 1950s, just after Villa Madonna College (VMC) became a coeducational institution after World War II, its Men’s Basketball program grew impressively. By 1960, the VMC Rebels won the championship of the Kentucky Independent Athletic Conference (KIAC), and soon afterwards, sent two of its most outstanding players, Larry Staverman and Dan Tieman, to the professional ranks as members of the Cincinnati Royals, then a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
FC Cincinnati demolition to begin for Wrigleyville-like development
FC Cincinnati will once again be transforming an entire city block of Central Parkway, beginning with demolishing several existing buildings
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
wvxu.org
Remembering Eric "Bubbo Bo" Boulanger, radio host and truckers' companion
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, the 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran who died Friday of brain cancer, will be remembered as a "giant elf" with a quick wit, generous soul, appreciation for listeners and dedication to informing America's late-night truck drivers. He was 66. "I'm pleased to be … the weekend...
Cincinnati CityBeat
20 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Take Yourself on a Solo Date
Whether you're single and loving it, thriving in a committed relationship or anything in between, you can still "date yourself." Just like it's important to cultivate a relationship with a romantic partner, it's also important to cultivate a relationship with yourself to figure out what you want, get to know yourself better or even just to have fun.
Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee
The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants, as well as a full-service bar. The food hall will spill out into the levee's Bridgeview Box Park.
‘Just a busy, busy area;’ Radar signs placed at Dayton intersection
People and businesses in Dayton are starting to notices some changes on a busy road.
Fox 19
Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
tourcounsel.com
Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio
Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
Listermanns announce retirement, plans to pass company to new owners
Dan and Sue Listermann announced their retirement from Listermann Brewing Company on Thursday; instead, the company will be helmed by Terrie and Steve Ipson.
Police: Man shoots, kills 60-year-old father in Evanston
Just after 4:20 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Bevis Avenue for a shooting. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to UC Medical Center.
WKRC
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
Fox 19
New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
Forest Park man stabbed to death, Cincinnati man charged with murder
Shortly before 3:30 p,m. on Friday, police were called to Cascade Road where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man died at UC Medical Center.
lovelandmagazine.com
Fox 19
WATCH: New Hampshire pounded by arctic blast, coldest wind chill ever measured
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WXIX) - Wind chill temperatures in Mount Washington are an astonishing -108 degrees Friday night due to an intense blast of arctic air. That’s the coldest wind chill temp ever measured in the United States, including Alaska, according to FOX19 meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer. Weather Underground has recorded...
UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting in Butler Co.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0