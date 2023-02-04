ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier overwhelms St. Johns to keep pace at the top of the Big East

How would you have wanted this game to start? Xavier has been in dogfights all season, including the away leg of this matchup, where they turned an 18-point second-half lead into a semi-nervy 5-point win. Now down a starter and coming off an OT battle against Providence, you’d hope the home team could come out hot and maybe give themselves a chance to work some depth rather than continue running the starters ragged.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Men’s basketball through history of Villa Madonna, Thomas More College/University

Part 81 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In the 1950s, just after Villa Madonna College (VMC) became a coeducational institution after World War II, its Men’s Basketball program grew impressively. By 1960, the VMC Rebels won the championship of the Kentucky Independent Athletic Conference (KIAC), and soon afterwards, sent two of its most outstanding players, Larry Staverman and Dan Tieman, to the professional ranks as members of the Cincinnati Royals, then a team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
COVINGTON, KY
2foodtrippers

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe

There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

20 Places in Greater Cincinnati to Take Yourself on a Solo Date

Whether you're single and loving it, thriving in a committed relationship or anything in between, you can still "date yourself." Just like it's important to cultivate a relationship with a romantic partner, it's also important to cultivate a relationship with yourself to figure out what you want, get to know yourself better or even just to have fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Around 100 golf carts catch fire at Cincinnati business

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a Cincinnati business Monday after around 100 golf carts caught on fire. The fire at Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road started around 12 p.m. Large clouds of black smoke could be seen coming from the fire as nearby roads and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

Dayton Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery County, Ohio

Dayton Mall is a shopping mall in Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Dayton. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Guitar Center, H&M, JCPenney, Kirkland's, LensCrafters, Macy's, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, and Ulta Beauty. There are 2 vacant anchor stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New details released in apparent double murder-suicide in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New details have been released in the Feb. 3 double murder-suicide in Avondale. Cincinnati police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Cunningham confirmed that Eric Johnson Jr., 19, died by suicide after allegedly killing his 16-year-old brother Rodrigo Johnson and their 38-year-old mother Darlene Flores, inside an Avondale home. The...
CINCINNATI, OH

