Read full article on original website
Related
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
simplifygardening.com
The Latest Trends in Gardening: Say Goodbye to Wooden Raised Beds
Wood has long been the default material for creating structures, but new trends emphasize aesthetic appeal, practicality, durability, and time-saving. Raised beds offer the gardener several advantages. They enable gardeners to structure a growing medium of their choice, best suited to the needs of different plants. The height gained provides better accessibility, allowing gardeners to tend their gardens with less strain on the back or haunches.
a-z-animals.com
What to Plant in February: The Complete Guide
While it may be the shortest month of the year, there are plenty of things to plant in February. As the seasons change and many locations around the world begin to warm up, February can bring uncertainty in terms of weather and temperature. However, with variability in mind, there are still plenty of plants, flowers, and crops that you can sow during this time of the year!
Looking for a tropical trailing plant that thrives indoors? Take a look at these
For generations, trailing plants have added a natural touch and helped soften the hard surfaces and straight edges found in homes and commercial settings. Remarkably, except for weeping succulents, many popular trailing species are native to perpetually wet and humid tropical forests. That these plants can prosper in the dry conditions found...
AOL Corp
9 tips for companion planting vegetables to boost harvests
Companion planting is a natural and organic gardening technique that helps repel pests and grow healthier plants. Companion planting can help you grow healthier and more productive plants without harsh pesticides and synthetic fertilizers. This gardening technique has been used for generations to naturally boost plant health and reduce pest activity in garden spaces, herb beds, and container gardens. Try out some of these top companion plant pairings in your garden this year to get your best harvest yet.
NOLA.com
It's time for a major pruning of repeat-flower roses. Don't be shy - it will mean more blooms in spring
Our exceptionally long growing season means we typically cut repeat-flowering roses back twice a year. The first pruning is done anytime from late January to mid-February, and the second in late August to early September. The pruning we do now is the major pruning and generally involves cutting bushes back...
a-z-animals.com
Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos
Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
Blueberry pruning
Blueberries are a popular landscape plant for homeowners in Sampson County. They are fairly easy to grow if provided the right conditions and
backyardboss.net
5 Benefits of Keyhole Gardening
Have you discovered the joys of keyhole gardening yet? The name “keyhole” describes how this garden looks from above due to its famous circular shape. This type of garden has a pathway open to the center of the circle where there’s a compost “basket” to encourage nutritional soil. The unique shape also provides more accessibility for the gardener.
Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades
The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
backyardboss.net
How Often Should You Change Potting Soil
Potting soil plays a huge role in the health and life of your container garden. Since soil doesn’t come with an expiration date, it can be difficult to tell when it’s time to change it. To help your plants thrive, you need to provide them with nutrient-rich, well-draining, and well-aerated potting soil.
gardeningknowhow.com
Finding Homes For Unwanted Seedlings
I usually have pretty good luck starting my own vegetable seedlings. While it’s a great way to cut the cost of planting a garden, there is one problem I wish I could overcome. It’s difficult to start and grow the exact number of seedlings I need and want.
Garden Soil vs. Potting Soil: What’s the Difference?
My wife is the gardener. I’m the grunt who digs the dirt. But gardening grows on me, and now I know not to use the word “dirt.”. “We refer to it as soil, because dirt is a four-letter word,” says Tony Provin, Ph.D., a professor and soil chemist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in College Station. “Of course, so is soil, but …”
Gardening for You: A narrow window for pruning oaks
Recent colder temperatures are a gift for the season to prune oaks. Recent years have seen the demise of oak species caused by the oak wilt fungus, resulting in a recommended narrow pruning window from January to mid-February. There is a compelling reason for caution of a narrow pruning window...
simplifygardening.com
Step into the World of Compost Tea Gardening
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. Compost tea is a biological fertilizer for the garden. Gardeners worldwide are screaming about the top benefits of compost tea. So, what is compost tea? Compost tea is a liquid fertilizer known as liquid gold or black gold.
Opinion: 4 policies Oregon should embrace for better K-12 educational outcomes
Saultz is professor of educational policy at Pacific University. Kerr is vice president of education policy implementation at Results for America. Pitts is director of impact and communications for Center for Reinventing Public Education. Between federal pandemic relief dollars and a new state tax, Oregon’s K-12 public schools have benefited...
thespruce.com
Fill Dirt vs. Topsoil: What's the Difference?
Think of fill dirt and topsoil as a foundation and the house that’s built on it—the two go hand-in-hand. Both perform important functions and are needed, regardless of how big or small your yard is. Learn about the differences between fill dirt and topsoil and how and when...
Lancaster Farming
Seeds or Transplants? How to Decide Which Is Best for Your Garden
In February, gardeners begin planning their spring gardens, and seed companies see orders start pouring in. So now is a smart time, while there’s still a wide selection, to decide whether to start your own vegetables and flowers from seed, or to wait and buy transplants. The decision will depend on the amount of time, money and interest you have in starting your own plants.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0