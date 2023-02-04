Read full article on original website
Doctor is convicted of fraud after she was caught re-using single-use tools for sinus surgeries
A doctor has been convicted a federal charges of adulterating medical devices for re-using what the Justice Department called 'unsanitary' equipment meant for only one use.
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
CBC News
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
The Biden administration released a new design for Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), adding a series of new security measures for the immigration documents. The new cards will be issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as of Monday; older cards will remain valid until their […]
McKnight's
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
ABC Action News
Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme
A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the scheme involved peddling bogus, forged diplomas and transcripts from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses in order...
SNAP Theft: Taxpayers Pay Millions of Dollars For Stolen Food Stamps
A rise in fraud involving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has consequences beyond just the individual victims of theft. Government efforts to deal with the problem end up...
beckerspayer.com
CMS outlines Medicaid redetermination strategies for states
Medicaid redeterminations will begin on April 1, and CMS has released guidance on how states can work with managed care plans to prepare for the return to regular eligibility and enrollment operations. CMS said in the recently released 30-page report that close collaboration between states and managed care plans can...
hstoday.us
CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month
In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of...
Report: $45 billion in US pandemic unemployment claims flagged as potentially fraudulent
A government watchdog agency verified at least $45 billion in unemployment claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent and it may have been more.
AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing
Democrats in Washington have begun to level the playing field between health care special interests like Big Pharma manufacturers and regular Americans, especially those most in need. The post AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
abovethelaw.com
USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses
The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients
Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
hstoday.us
Former Employee of Technology Company Pleads Guilty to Stealing Confidential Data and Extorting Company for Ransom
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that NICKOLAS SHARP pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court to multiple federal crimes in connection with a scheme he perpetrated to secretly steal gigabytes of confidential files from a public New York-based technology company where he was employed (“Company‑1”). While purportedly working to remediate the security breach for Company-1, SHARP extorted the company for nearly $2 million for the return of the files and the identification of a remaining purported vulnerability. SHARP subsequently re-victimized his employer by causing the publication of misleading news articles about the company’s handling of the breach that he perpetrated, which were followed by the loss of over $4 billion in Company-1’s market capitalization. SHARP pled guilty to intentionally damaging a protected computer, wire fraud, and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
GoodRx to pay $1.5 million fine as part of FTC settlement
GoodRx will have to pay a $1.5 million fine as part of a proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission if it gets approved by a federal court.
CBC News
Hamilton nurse says emergency health care 'broken,' after transferring out of department
A Hamilton nurse with 21 years of experience, including 11 years working in intensive care, says the emergency health care system is broken. Rachel Janusc said the stress of working during the COVID-19 pandemic "just eroded me as a person." It also prompted her to transfer out of the intensive...
Report highlights childcare availability and affordability concerns for military families
A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office points to concerns about the availability and affordability of childcare for some military families.
CBC News
Injunction sought against Vancouver's Harrison Healthcare, claiming contravention of Medicare Protection Act
The commission overseeing British Columbia's public Medical Services Plan (MSP) has applied for an injunction against Harrison Healthcare for breaching the Medicare Protection Act. Documents filed by the Medical Services Commission (MSC) in B.C. Supreme Court claim Harrison Healthcare's bundled client program fees constitute extra billing in contravention of section...
