Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that NICKOLAS SHARP pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court to multiple federal crimes in connection with a scheme he perpetrated to secretly steal gigabytes of confidential files from a public New York-based technology company where he was employed (“Company‑1”). While purportedly working to remediate the security breach for Company-1, SHARP extorted the company for nearly $2 million for the return of the files and the identification of a remaining purported vulnerability. SHARP subsequently re-victimized his employer by causing the publication of misleading news articles about the company’s handling of the breach that he perpetrated, which were followed by the loss of over $4 billion in Company-1’s market capitalization. SHARP pled guilty to intentionally damaging a protected computer, wire fraud, and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

