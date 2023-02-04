ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia

The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
GEORGIA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security

The Biden administration released a new design for Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), adding a series of new security measures for the immigration documents. The new cards will be issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as of Monday; older cards will remain valid until their […]
ABC Action News

Feds announce massive takedown of fraudulent nursing diploma scheme

A massive, coordinated scheme to sell false and fraudulent nursing degree credentials has been brought down by a joint federal law enforcement operation, Justice Department officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the scheme involved peddling bogus, forged diplomas and transcripts from what had been accredited schools to aspiring nurses in order...
beckerspayer.com

CMS outlines Medicaid redetermination strategies for states

Medicaid redeterminations will begin on April 1, and CMS has released guidance on how states can work with managed care plans to prepare for the return to regular eligibility and enrollment operations. CMS said in the recently released 30-page report that close collaboration between states and managed care plans can...
hstoday.us

CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month

In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of...
abovethelaw.com

USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses

The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
Pete Lakeman

Nursing homes sued for how their seemingly-legal practices affected patients

Through a maze of “related parties”, a term that describes affiliated corporations, nursing homes managed to come out millions of dollars ahead even at the height of the pandemic. These financial arrangements that are widespread, and legal allows nursing homes to outsource such services as management, staffing, and medical supplies. The law does not demand for the owners to disclose how much they charge above the cost of services.
hstoday.us

Former Employee of Technology Company Pleads Guilty to Stealing Confidential Data and Extorting Company for Ransom

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that NICKOLAS SHARP pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court to multiple federal crimes in connection with a scheme he perpetrated to secretly steal gigabytes of confidential files from a public New York-based technology company where he was employed (“Company‑1”). While purportedly working to remediate the security breach for Company-1, SHARP extorted the company for nearly $2 million for the return of the files and the identification of a remaining purported vulnerability. SHARP subsequently re-victimized his employer by causing the publication of misleading news articles about the company’s handling of the breach that he perpetrated, which were followed by the loss of over $4 billion in Company-1’s market capitalization. SHARP pled guilty to intentionally damaging a protected computer, wire fraud, and making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”) before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.
OREGON STATE
CBC News

Injunction sought against Vancouver's Harrison Healthcare, claiming contravention of Medicare Protection Act

The commission overseeing British Columbia's public Medical Services Plan (MSP) has applied for an injunction against Harrison Healthcare for breaching the Medicare Protection Act. Documents filed by the Medical Services Commission (MSC) in B.C. Supreme Court claim Harrison Healthcare's bundled client program fees constitute extra billing in contravention of section...

Comments / 0

Community Policy