bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
beckerspayer.com
CMS outlines Medicaid redetermination strategies for states
Medicaid redeterminations will begin on April 1, and CMS has released guidance on how states can work with managed care plans to prepare for the return to regular eligibility and enrollment operations. CMS said in the recently released 30-page report that close collaboration between states and managed care plans can...
Ernst calls out federal fraudsters who took COVID-19 unemployment while getting paychecks from taxpayers
Sen. Joni Ernst is calling for an investigation into allegations that federal employees fraudulently claimed COVID-19 relief unemployment while still receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks.
healthcaredive.com
CMS to crack down on Medicare Advantage audits, poised to claw back billions of dollars from insurers
Federal regulators likely will claw back billions of dollars in overpayments made to Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2018, backtracking from an earlier proposal that sought to collect on overpayments made to insurers more than a decade ago. Regulators had proposed to go back further, reaching back as far as...
hstoday.us
Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing
Democrats in Washington have begun to level the playing field between health care special interests like Big Pharma manufacturers and regular Americans, especially those most in need. The post AL SHARPTON: We Need Stronger Congressional Oversight Over Pharma Drug Pricing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
What the End of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Means for Testing and Treatment Costs
The COVID-19 public health emergency and national emergency declarations are set to expire on May 11.
Government working to find out how many programs it offers
(The Center Square) – The federal government spends trillions of dollars a year on programs, but it doesn't have an inventory of all federal programs despite a 2011 law that says they must be tracked. Part of the problem is government agencies don’t agree on what constitutes a federal program, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report. "This lack of a common definition – or at least a...
COVID in Context: U.S. begins transition out of public health emergency
As countries and health organizations transition out of a state of emergency, health officials are emphasizing a cautious approach to ensure people are still getting vaccinated and taking preventive measures. The post COVID in Context: U.S. begins transition out of public health emergency appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CBC News
Hamilton nurse says emergency health care 'broken,' after transferring out of department
A Hamilton nurse with 21 years of experience, including 11 years working in intensive care, says the emergency health care system is broken. Rachel Janusc said the stress of working during the COVID-19 pandemic "just eroded me as a person." It also prompted her to transfer out of the intensive...
The United States Aspires to Stop The Covid-19 Public Health Emergency in May
The conclusion of the case of emergencies, which is scheduled for May 11, will result in a complicated series of policy modifications and mark the beginning of a new chapter in the leadership's pandemic reaction.
Just a quarter of hospitals fully compliant with price transparency rule: report
A new report found that just about 25 percent of hospitals are fully compliant with a federal price transparency rule that requires all hospitals to post their prices online in an accessible and searchable format. The report, published by the Patient Rights Advocate on Monday, said that it surveyed the websites of 2,000 large hospitals…
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CMS proposes ‘universal’ quality measures to ease provider burden, confusion
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services leaders are proposing the creation of a “universal foundation” of quality measures to reduce the reporting burden and confusion for providers and better align measures across the agency’s more than 20 quality programs. Six CMS officials, including the directors of the...
beckerspayer.com
CMS needs more data on Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits, watchdog says
CMS is lacking data on how Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits are used, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Plans are required to report encounter data to CMS, detailing use of benefits. In the report, published Jan. 31, the GAO said the guidelines for submitting this data on supplemental benefits are not clear to plans.
The New “Front Door” to Healthcare Can Only Open Fully with True Interoperability
Some people think of retail pharmacists as standing behind the counter bottling pills, answering insurance questions, or discussing side effects with a customer. But the COVID pandemic fundamentally changed the role of the neighborhood pharmacist, from primarily dispensing medication to increasingly being the source of urgent and primary care for patients. With the successful administration of more than 300 million COVID vaccinations, an ongoing doctor shortage, and healthcare deserts in large parts of the country, the need for this transformation has never been more evident.
hstoday.us
Gen. Nakasone, NSA General Counsel Engage in FISA Section 702 Forum
As part of a virtual roundtable discussion with the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB), GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, USCYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS, recently provided keynote remarks to help inform the panel and discussions surrounding the forthcoming congressional debates on whether to renew FISA Section 702 in December.
hstoday.us
DHS Small Business Event Vendor Outreach Session for February 2023
Each fiscal year (FY) the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU), as part of the Small Business Outreach Program, virtually conducts ten sessions of 15-minute pre-arranged meetings with small businesses. Vendor Outreach Sessions (VOS) provides small businesses with a platform to discuss their capabilities, learn about DHS procurements, and meet with large businesses to discuss subcontracting and partnering opportunities. We reserve four sessions for women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, small disadvantaged (including 8(a)) and HUBZone small businesses. VOS is conducted by DHS Small Business Specialists (SBS) from each operational contracting component and large businesses (“counselors”). The next DHS VOS is February 23, 2023, and open to all small businesses. Refer to the DHS VOS FY 2023 Schedule to view or download the calendar and read the Small Business Vendor Outreach Sessions’ instructions carefully.
federalregister.gov
Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Quarterly Listing of Program Issuances-October Through December 2022
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), HHS. This quarterly notice lists CMS manual instructions, substantive and interpretive regulations, and other Federal Register notices that were published from April through June 2022, relating to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and other programs administered by CMS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. It...
hstoday.us
Government Watchdog Finds Challenges in Securing Federal Systems and Information
In its second of four reports on federal cybersecurity, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said federal agencies could better secure systems and information. The report provides an overview of earlier findings and recommendations, many of which remain outstanding. GAO has made over 700 recommendations in public reports since 2010 with...
Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money
Medicare Advantage plans for seniors dodged a major financial bullet Monday as government officials gave them a reprieve for returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments — some dating back a decade or more. The health insurance industry had long feared the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would demand repayment […] The post Government lets health plans that ripped off Medicare keep the money appeared first on Daily Montanan.
