It is now much easier to keep your shoes and belt on when going through airport security—or at least, that is the case for five airports across the US. In a joint announcement, IDEMIA, the identity security and authentication service, and the Portland International Airport (PDX), announced this week that the Oregon hub will be the latest US airport offering walkup TSA PreCheck enrollment in a test of the service. What this means is that ticketed travelers will now be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck without the need for an appointment within a matter of just a few minutes, and in just a few days they will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO