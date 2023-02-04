Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
CBP to Open New Trusted Traveler Program Appointments Each Month
In an effort to better serve the traveling public and improve transparency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) will release interview appointment slots for enrollment centers on the first Monday of every month by 9 a.m. local time. Trusted Traveler Programs support CBP’s mission of...
Customs and Border Protection proposes new air travel security requirements
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Thursday proposed expanding existing advance data requirements to require commercial airlines to participate in the Document Validation Program known as DocVal.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Thrillist
These 5 U.S. Airports Now Offer Walkup TSA PreCheck Registration
It is now much easier to keep your shoes and belt on when going through airport security—or at least, that is the case for five airports across the US. In a joint announcement, IDEMIA, the identity security and authentication service, and the Portland International Airport (PDX), announced this week that the Oregon hub will be the latest US airport offering walkup TSA PreCheck enrollment in a test of the service. What this means is that ticketed travelers will now be able to enroll in TSA PreCheck without the need for an appointment within a matter of just a few minutes, and in just a few days they will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN).
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
Pay for entry: US travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom
The United Kingdom will soon implement a "permission to travel" requirement and payment for those looking to visit the area without a visa.
Visiting the UK Will Soon Require an Online Application With a Fee — What to Know
The UK's Electronic Travel Authorisation will be fully rolled out by the end of 2023.
Why it could be cheaper to renew your passport now
If you’ve been dithering over renewing a soon-to-expire passport, now could be the time to do it.The UK government has announced changes to the new and existing passport renewal system that will make applications just under 10 per cent more expensive in the coming weeks.Passport renewals can already be time-consuming and pricey, with thousands of UK travellers waiting longer than the typical processing period last year thanks to pent-up demand after Covid travel restrictions lifted.Here’s everything you need to know.Why are passport renewals getting more expensive?On 12 January 2023, the UK government announced plans to increase the price of both...
MySanAntonio
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
Hawaiian Airlines Is Currently Offering Flights for As Low As $99
Better hop on this sale before it sells out!
TravelPulse
Eye on Europe: There's No Need to Freak Out About the UK’s New Entry Requirements
With the recent announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) will be rolling out an Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK)—essentially a digital permission slip to enter the country that Americans and other international visitors will have to acquire online before arriving—I’m here with a simple message:. Keep...
‘Ridiculous’ airline fees for checked bags and seating assignments could become a thing of the past with this new bill
If the bills are passed it could result in axes to services and increased prices, an industry body has warned. Sneaky fees that bump up airlines’ revenues could be grounded if new legislation proposed by two Senate Democrats is approved. The Forbidding Airlines from Imposing Ridiculous (FAIR) Fees Act...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Hong Kong trying to woo tourists with free plane tickets, vouchers
Hong Kong will give away air tickets and vouchers to woo tourists back to the international financial hub, racing to catch up with other popular travel destinations in a fierce regional competition. During the pandemic, the city largely aligned itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy and has relaxed its entry rules months slower than rivals such as Singapore, Japan and Taiwan. Even after it reopened its border with mainland China in January, tourism recovery was sluggish. On Thursday, Chief Executive John Lee launched a tourism campaign “Hello Hong Kong,” saying the city will offer 500,000 free air tickets to welcome tourists from around the world...
TravelPulse
6 Ways to Avoid Aging out of Travel
We've all heard the adage, "You're never too old to travel." Well, that might be true but, as we age, we might experience challenges that affect how and where we travel. Zip-lining, mountain climbing and bungee jumping might not float your boat anymore, but that doesn't mean you should lose the luggage and cash in your frequent-flier miles.
FodorsTravel
Can’t Get an Airport Appointment for TSA Pre-Check? Try Staples
This is not a drill! If you’re in need of an appointment to enroll in TSA Pre-Check, you can skip the airport and head to your local Staples instead. TSA Pre-check is one of the trusted traveler programs operated by the Transportation Security Administration or TSA under the Department of Homeland Security, designed to expedite a traveler through airport security screenings because they are considered low risk.
Migrants abandon NYC for Canada with taxpayer-funded bus tickets
Disgruntled migrants fed up with the Big Apple’s crime and grime are taking off to the Great White North — on bus rides paid for by New York taxpayers, The Post has learned. National Guard soldiers have been helping distribute tickets at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan to migrants who want to head upstate before crossing into Canada, several migrants said. Venezuelan native Raymond Peña and his family arrived at a gas station bus stop in Plattsburgh, NY — about 20 miles south of the Canadian border — at 4 a.m. Sunday. “The military gave me and my family free bus...
TravelPulse
You’ll Soon Need To Obtain Official Permission To Enter the UK
In line with its objective of fully digitizing border systems by 2025, the United Kingdom (U.K.) will soon require inbound international travelers to obtain a British entry permit document, called the Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK). It should be noted that ETA UK approval will be mandatory for all...
hstoday.us
DOD and the National Telecommunications and Information Sciences Launch 2023 5G Challenge for Open RAN with an Eye Toward Future Base Modernization
The FutureG & 5G Office in the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) is launching the 2023 5G Challenge. Sponsored by the FutureG & 5G Office and led by the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences division of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) from the Department of Commerce, the 5G Challenge will accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components, and multi-vendor solutions toward the development of an open 5G ecosystem.
Comments / 1