Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
US flights grounded because engineer accidentally 'replaced one file with another': Official
NEW YORK — With the Federal Aviation Administration's Notice To all Air Missions, or NOTAM, system back up and running, staffing remains high and systems monitoring is at an urgently high level this morning, a senior official told ABC News Thursday. Computer traffic on the NOTAM system is at...
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
Canada monitoring 'potential second incident' of Chinese surveillance craft over its airspace
Canada is tracking what it described as a "potential second incident" of a Chinese surveillance balloon moving over the country.
Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe
Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned
Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country. “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
For the 2nd year in a row, Iran is sailing its biggest warship around the world to show off its growing navy
Iran's navy chief said two Iranian warships are sailing around the globe to "show the authority of the dear people of Iran to the whole world."
Document disinformation: Seven times Biden downplayed classified doc controversy
Last year, President Joe Biden blistered his predecessor for mishandling classified files. Now, finding himself entangled in a similar quagmire, Biden has repeatedly downplayed questions about his own handling of the nation’s secrets.
The Abandoned Pyramid of North Dakota that Was Part of a Military Facility
Near Langdon, North Dakota, there was a cluster of military facilities known as the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex (SRMSC), which served as a foundation for the Safeguard anti-ballistic missile program run by the US Army.
Republican Congress members urged Americans to shoot down Chinese spy balloon
Multiple Republican members of Congress publicly urged Americans to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon which made it’s way across the United States this week, before the Biden Administration sent fighter jets to bring it down. Leading the call was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has a history of stoking outrage for past remarks and associations with white nationalists. “Literally every regular person I know is talking about how to shoot down the Chinese Spy Balloon. It would be great if an average Joe shot it down because China Joe won’t,” Greene said...
Chinese Spy Balloon May Be Watching Our Cellphone Traffic: Ex-U.S. Colonel
The U.S. has reportedly been tracking the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. airspace in recent days.
FAA ground stop for Chinese spy balloon shootdown results in massive flight radar gap off South Carolina coast
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on flights in North Carolina and South Carolina near the area around a Chinese spy balloon flying near the Atlantic.
Alaska Makes It Clear - You Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 to Be Able to Board Planes
According to the Alaska DMV, its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board commercial planes in the U.S. starting then. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military bases and nuclear facilities. Without it, a person must present a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
vpm.org
GOP kills Virginia lawmaker’s attempt to ban Jan. 6 rioters from public positions
Virginia lawmakers never got a chance to vote on a bill that would have barred people convicted of participating in an insurrection from “positions of public trust” including teaching, law enforcement and public office. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates didn’t give a hearing to the bill from Del....
Pentagon Says Chinese Spy Balloon Is ‘Maneuverable’ And Has Violated U.S. Airspace
Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday that the North American Aerospace Defense Command continues to monitor the Chinese spy balloon closely. It continues to move eastward and is over the central part of the continental US, he added, “It’s as specific as I’m
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Oh, Canada: Stefanik blasts Adams as helping migrants ‘escape law,’ Biden for ‘passing buck’
Mayor Eric Adams came under fire Monday from a top Republican member of Congress who accused him of helping migrants illegally leave New York for Canada in violation of US law. US Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) of Glens Falls blasted the mayor following an exclusive NY Post report that revealed how migrants got free bus tickets to upstate Plattsburgh, then walked into Canada at an unofficial border crossing 20 miles north. “New Yorkers deserve answers for why their taxpayer dollars are being spent to help illegal immigrants violate their parole and escape the law,” said the No. 4 House Republican, whose district...
