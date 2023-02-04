ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

hstoday.us

Dr. Rand Paul Elected Ranking Member of Senate Homeland Security Committee

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was elected yesterday as ranking member of the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC). “The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s mission of oversight and investigations is critical to Congress reasserting itself, and, as Ranking Member, I look forward to continuing the storied history of this committee’s leadership in consequential bipartisan oversight and investigations,” said Dr. Paul. “Given the committee’s duty to conduct oversight over the entire government, I remain hopeful that we will pursue robust and bipartisan investigations into government censorship and the origins of COVID.”
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
New York Post

Russian, Chinese migrants showing up at US-Mexico border after South Americans banned

Hundreds of migrants fleeing Russia, China, Georgia and Peru are now showing up at the US-Mexico border and seeking asylum — replacing migrants from Central and South America who have been blocked from entering the country.   “There are a lot of people from Russia, a lot of Georgians, and Chinese,” Fernando Quiroz, Director of AZ-CA Humanitarian Coalition told The Post of what he’s seen in recent weeks. More than 80,000 migrants have crossed into the US through Yuma in the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began in October — making it the third busiest immigration hot spot in the...
New York Post

Republican Congress members urged Americans to shoot down Chinese spy balloon

Multiple Republican members of Congress publicly urged Americans to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon which made it’s way across the United States this week, before the Biden Administration sent fighter jets to bring it down. Leading the call was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has a history of stoking outrage for past remarks and associations with white nationalists. “Literally every regular person I know is talking about how to shoot down the Chinese Spy Balloon. It would be great if an average Joe shot it down because China Joe won’t,” Greene said...
Mark Hake

Alaska Makes It Clear - You Will Need a REAL ID Driver's License by May 7, 2025 to Be Able to Board Planes

According to the Alaska DMV, its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board commercial planes in the U.S. starting then. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings, including military bases and nuclear facilities. Without it, a person must present a valid, unexpired U.S. passport or passport card.
New York Post

Oh, Canada: Stefanik blasts Adams as helping migrants ‘escape law,’ Biden for ‘passing buck’

Mayor Eric Adams came under fire Monday from a top Republican member of Congress who accused him of helping migrants illegally leave New York for Canada in violation of US law. US Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) of Glens Falls blasted the mayor following an exclusive NY Post report that revealed how migrants got free bus tickets to upstate Plattsburgh, then walked into Canada at an unofficial border crossing 20 miles north. “New Yorkers deserve answers for why their taxpayer dollars are being spent to help illegal immigrants violate their parole and escape the law,” said the No. 4 House Republican, whose district...
