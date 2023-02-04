Oregon State endures another painful women’s basketball loss, but there’s belief of a potent stretch run

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
Was Oregon State’s loss to Colorado an aberration, or sign of a lost women’s basketball season?
Was the Oregon State Beavers’ 67-48 loss to Colorado an aberration? Or a sign of trouble for the women’s basketball team?. The Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) dipped below .500 for the first time this season, but they haven’t often endured a pounding like the physical Buffaloes delivered Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
Endyia Rogers, Oregon women’s basketball outdueled by Alissa Pili, No. 7 Utah
In an offensive showcase of two of the Pac-12′s best players, Endyia Rogers outscored Alissa Pili, but the No. 7 Utah Utes outdueled the Oregon Ducks. Pili scored a season-high 30 points and the Utes shot 62.3% from the field to beat Rogers and the Ducks 100-92 Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
No. 5 Arizona routs Oregon State 84-52, its most one-sided men’s basketball win over Beavers in 16 years
No. 5 Arizona continued its men’s basketball dominance of Oregon State, outclassing the Beavers in every phase to post an 84-52 win Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona won its seventh consecutive game over OSU as the Wildcats shot 47%, hit 10 threes and outrebounded the Beavers 44-26. It...
247Sports
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 75-70 win over Arizona State
We were live from Desert Financial Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Arizona State. The Ducks won 75-70. The Ducks (14-10, 8-5 Pac-12) responded to a sixth straight loss with a win. The Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6) had a three-game win streak in the series snapped. Oregon was...
Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Adrian Klemm leaving for New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks will need to fill another spot on their football coaching staff. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is leaving for the same position with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. Klemm, 45, recently completed his first year at UO, prior to which he was the offensive...
Girls basketball: Sherwood Lady Bowmen adjust to life without star player Ava Heiden
If the Sherwood Lady Bowmen are going to win their second consecutive Pacific Conference title, they’re going to have to win without their best player moving forward. Junior center Ava Heider, the conference Player of the Year and a second-team all-state selection in 2022, is not expected to play again this season after suffering an ankle injury in December.
Wrestling: Roseburg’s Gage Singleton, Sweet Home’s Jacob Sieminski showcase scrambling prowess in Reser’s finals
With Roseburg’s Gage Singleton and Sweet Home’s Kyle Sieminski competing in the 113-pound championship match at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School, the match seemed, at times, more like the clouds that implied fighting in Hanna-Barbera cartoons than a wrestling match.
Wrestling: Newberg showcases state championship potential with team win at Reser’s Tournament of Champions
All season Newberg, the two-time reigning OSAA Class 6A wrestling team champions have been seen as the favorite in the 2022-23 season to win it all. And with a dominant showing at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Liberty High School, the Tigers showed how tough they can be this season.
Girls wrestling: Results from Saturday’s Class 6A/5A regional tournaments
While there are still a few weeks until the state tournament, Oregon’s girls wrestlers competed for their spots at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at their respective regional tournaments. This is the first year where the OSAA split the girls state championships up into a big school and a small school...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
Björnson Vineyard makes history in Oregon’s Eola-Amity Hills
I drove up Bethel Heights Road to meet with Pattie and Mark Björnson, co-founders of Björnson Vineyards in Salem. I had no idea I was going to taste an incredible white wine made with one of the world’s rarest grapes. Björnson Vineyard is best known for: hospitality....
Fired Linfield University professor wins more than $1 million in whistleblower suit against college
Linfield University has agreed to pay just over $1 million to settle a whistleblower suit filed by tenured English professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by university board trustees and the president. The university will pay Pollack-Pelzner...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
Channel 6000
What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
oregonbusiness.com
EWEB Spokesperson on How the Utility is Preparing for Rising Demand
The spokesperson for Oregon’s largest publicly-owned utility discusses what other cities can learn from its Eugene analysis. In December, the Eugene Water & Electricity Board (EWEB) published its Integrated Resource Plan, in which the public utility predicted demand for electricity would start to increase 2% per year starting in 2030.
kpic
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
