One of the last chances to see former college stars audition for their professional futures on the national stage, the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl football all-star game brings many of the game’s brightest stars from the college level together for a last chance to showcase their talents in front of league executives in advance of April’s NFL draft. The annual Senior Bowl game kicks off today on Saturday, February 4 at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on NFL Network.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO