Automotive journalist Doug DeMuro has been on the fast track since becoming a YouTube sensation with his car reviews. Now, his fledgling Cars & Bids online-auction platform, is getting a $37 million infusion from the Chernin Group, a leading investment firm. In the words of 34-year-old DeMuro, this is a big deal. “It’s going to allow us to take Cars & Bids to the next level, let me refocus on making YouTube videos and get the help of a group of people who actually know what they’re doing,” DeMuro tells Robb Report. As part of the deal, the Chernin Group (TCG) will...

6 DAYS AGO