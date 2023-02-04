ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 MLS Golden Boot race set to begin with new season

The 2023 MLS season is almost upon us and the anticipation is growing. One of the most exciting parts of any campaign in Major League Soccer is the Golden Boot race. With top-heavy spending geared towards bringing in premium attacking talent, the battle to be top scorer is always unpredictable.
MLS transfers: How roster building works in Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer has its own set of rules, it's not just in the lack of promotion and relegation where it differs to others around the world. The roster rules and strict transfer regulations make MLS a unique and often difficult place to operate for even the most seasoned of head coaches or sporting directors. And that's not to mention the supporters, who must do their best to keep up as clubs deal in GAM, TAM, DPs, and Draft picks.
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

