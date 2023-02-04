Florida Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Fort Myers

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fort Myers that happened last night. The crash was at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was driving his motorcycle down Imperial Parkway South approaching the intersection.

At the same time a 61-year-old man was driving a sedan down Imperial Parkway North, heading towards the intersection. FHP says, the sedan tried to make a left turn at the intersection, causing him to collied with the side of the motorcycle.

The 23-year-old man was separated from the motorcycle when the crash happened. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.