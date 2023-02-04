ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash in Fort Myers

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fort Myers that happened last night. The crash was at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and Coconut Road.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was driving his motorcycle down Imperial Parkway South approaching the intersection.

At the same time a 61-year-old man was driving a sedan down Imperial Parkway North, heading towards the intersection. FHP says, the sedan tried to make a left turn at the intersection, causing him to collied with the side of the motorcycle.

The 23-year-old man was separated from the motorcycle when the crash happened. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Lou Thomas
2d ago

Sorry for his life but damn they drive reckless and not just him they go do fast and do such stupid things and then look what happens slow the hell down and be careful

Slender Slim
2d ago

Sad! Too soon for a young life to go!!! RIP! Have be really careful on the road, sometimes the elder just dots in front of you! It had happened to me!!!

