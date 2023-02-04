Peyton Manning Details Advice He Gave Jalen Hurts Ahead of the Super Bowl

(Getty Images)

Peyton Manning gave Jalen Hurts some advice ahead of Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Manning played in four Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Hurts made his first in just Year 3 of his career.

Manning revealed what he told Hurts leading up to the big game.

“Some advice that someone gave me about playing a Super Bowl is just to try to keep your routine as close to the same as possible as you have all season,” Manning said. “It’s tough to do that because of the media requirements. And you’re staying in a hotel, you’re busting the practice and you’ve got family in town.”

Manning said if Hurts and the Eagles kept it simple, they’d have success.

“To me, that was really good advice to try to do things as much the same as you have all year to get you comfortable for Sunday’s game,” Manning said.

Hurts played at an MVP-level this season and led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed. But Manning said Hurts was no stranger to a big moment.

Hurts had numerous conference title and College Football Playoff games before he was a pro. He was under the brightest lights of college football while at Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Jalen has a pretty good idea of what he’s getting into because of the huge games he’s played in college,” Manning said, adding he has “no doubt” Hurts will be in “good shape.” “But the Super Bowl is different. It stands alone.”

Peyton Manning said Jalen Hurts is ready

​​In an answer about his best play of the season, Hurts reminded everyone that the season isn’t over as Philly has one game left between them and a title.

“My best play of the season? Season’s not over,” Hurts said. “We have a heck of an opportunity in front of us and we’ve worked really hard to be where we are now. To have the opportunity is something that you earn so we’re going to work really hard to take advantage of it.”

This is exactly the mindset that Eagles fans want their quarterback to have before his first appearance on the Super Bowl stage. It’s what has gotten them to this point and may very well be the attitude that helps them win the franchise’s fifth championship.