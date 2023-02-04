ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL: Gear up with $1,250 for Saturday’s college basketball slate

By Action Network
 2 days ago

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET . Let’s learn how to claim these offers and go over the many options you have to bet on Friday night.

New Caesars Sportsbook bettors outside of Ohio can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when they register with the promo code NPBONUSFULL . This is one of the best offers around, as it is $250 more than you would typically find at other online sportsbooks.

How does this offer work? Make your first bet at Caesars and if it loses, you’ll be refunded in bet credits up to $1,250.

So if you put $200 on any spread of the teams we detail below at -110 odds, you’ll profit about $181 if it wins. You’ll then have $381 in your account; that’s real cash. If that first bet loses, you’ll bet $200 in bet credits back.

You then must use the bet credits on any wager and turn them into cash. But you don’t keep the bet credit amount. So if you put $50 in credits on Oklahoma State -1 and it wins, you’ll profit about $45 but don’t keep the $50 in credits.

Saturday’s college basketball rundown

While over 100 college hoops games are happening today, it is hard to keep your eyes on many of them. So let’s run through a few of the matchups that are must-see TV.

The nation’s No. 1 team, the Purdue Boilermakers, will put their nine-game winning streak on the line against the Indiana Hoosiers. But, before that, The Big 12 gives us a treat as the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks take on the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones.

However, the Big 12 doesn’t stop there as the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 10 Texas Longhorns. How could we forget about the SEC when No. 2 Tennessee squares off with Auburn?

Last but not least, the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs face their toughest conference test as they’ll be on the road against No. 18 Saint Mary’s.

How to use your Caesars new customer offer
  1. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app.
  2. Sign up and register your account with promo code NPBONUSFULL in most states or NPBONUS1BET if you’re in Ohio.
  3. Deposit into your account.
  4. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop up to $1,250 or $1,500, depending on your state.
  5. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  6. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in bet credits to your account within 72 hours.
  7. The bet credits must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.
Caesars profit boosts

New and existing players. 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply..

If you’re looking to pad your bankroll, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars offers loads of daily profit boosts. They come in all shapes and sizes, as they could be increasing the odds on straight bets, or boosting same-game parlays, or even giving you extra value with a three-team parlay on the day’s biggest favorites.

However you like to bet, Caesars has you covered. So be sure to check out all the boosts they have to offer.

For Ohio bettors: OH only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum bet credit $1,500; must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

