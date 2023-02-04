ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area.

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320, operated by a 20-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Harbeson Road, just north of Diamond Farm Road at a high rate of speed. As the Mercedes approached a gradual right curve in the roadway, it failed to negotiate it and exited the east edge of Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued traveling in a southeasterly direction striking a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued to travel across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a private residence located on the 17000 block of Harbeson Road. The Mercedes then overturned continuously until striking the attached garage of the residence. The Mercedes traveled through the exterior walls of the garage and came to a final rest, upright on top of the front of a parked 2019 Toyota 4-Runner.

The 20-year-old male operator of the Mercedes from Milton, DE, who was properly restrained was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Harbeson Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.

The Delaware State Police Troop-7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 020423  0858

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKKSN_0kcUIW8l00

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Pedestrian Killed in Millsboro Parking Lot

MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in the Back Bay Shopping Center parking lot. Delaware State Police say on Feb. 3, around 12:44 p.m., a woman walked in front of a jeep just as the driver began moving forward from a stop sign. Police say the woman was struck at a very low speed, causing her to fall to the ground.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBOC

Driver Flees Head-On Crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del.-- A driver fled the scene of a head-on crash over the weekend in Laurel. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews were on the scene of the crash on Horsey Road and Sussex Highway Saturday night. Officials say when crews first arrived on the scene, they found one...
LAUREL, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Smyrna Police conduct suspicious death investigation

Smyrna Police are investigating the deaths of two people, in the 200-block of Providence Drive. Police Monday called it a suspicious death investigation, which is active and ongoing and in early stages. Also, Smyrna Police said there is no threat to public safety.
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

Car Crashes into Milton Home

MILTON, Del. - State police say one person is seriously injured after a car crashed into a home. According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., a car driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling south on Harbeson Road at high speed when it failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
MILTON, DE
NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Milton Man Critical after Crashing into Harbeson Area Home

Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a Milton man in critical condition. Police say a Mercedes-Benz driven by a 20 year old Milton man was southbound on Harbeson Road at a high rate of speed when he struck at stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm and Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a home on Harbeson Road where it overturned several times crashing into an attached garage. The Mercedes went through the outside wall coming to a stop – upright on the front of a parked Toyota 4-Runner.
HARBESON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Driver critically injured when car slams into Milton-area home's garage

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after his car slammed into the garage attached to a downstate house early Saturday morning. The victim was speeding as he drove southbound along Harbeson Road near Diamond Farm Road in the Milton area around 12:30 a.m., according to Delaware State Police. He...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Fire Marshals Investigating Blaze at Watergate Townhouse in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A fire in Milford Sunday has been ruled accidental. Authorities say the fire happened on Feb. 5 shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7100 block of Elgin Drive. The Carlisle Fire company responded to the fire along with neighboring fire companies. Deputies say the fire damaged a...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Pocomoke Police Give All Clear After Incident at Pocomoke Walmart

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke Police Department says it responded to an incident at the Pocomoke City Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Police say initial reports that there was an active shooter threat were wrong. Officers were on scene securing the area, and Police say the store has been given...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive

(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Nighttime Lane Restrictions on I-495 in Claymont / Starting Monday, February 13th

Claymont — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that there will be lane restrictions on I-495 between the Philadelphia Pike and the DE/PA state line, starting Monday, February 13th and ending Friday, March 10th. There will be intermittent left and right lane restrictions from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, starting on the northbound side, and then ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
WGMD Radio

Lewes Man Charged for Dealing Drugs

A Lewes man has been arrested for drug dealing. Delaware State Police spotted 61 year old Tyler Sutton of Lewes driving on Coastal Highway near Route 9 while talking on his cell phone. Troopers made a traffic stop and contacted the driver who appeared to extremely nervous. He had no license, registration or insurance and the Trooper had his K9 make free-air sniff of the car’s exterior. The K9 alerted to narcotics and a search turned up about 450 Ecstasy tablets in the trunk as well as about $2200 in suspected drug proceeds. Sutton is charged with drug and traffic offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $52,000 secured bond.
LEWES, DE
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police

SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Struck And Killed Near Hockessin Wednesday Morning Identified

The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. Officials said the initial investigation...
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy