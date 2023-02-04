ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, February 6, 2023

Jackson College Winter Film Series: “Halloween”. 7:15 PM. “Halloween”. On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Auditorium doors open at 7 pm. Film begins at 7:15 pm. Admission is $5.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
wlen.com

Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon

Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
BLISSFIELD, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE

