WATCH: Michigan's Mason Graham Takes Flight
Mason Graham had an impressive freshman season for the Michigan Wolverines, but the 300-pound defensive lineman might be equally as impressive on the hardwood.
Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team
Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news
The Michigan Wolverines had one of the top defenses in all of college football last season, but it wasn’t enough to win a College Football Playoff game against the TCU Horned Frogs as the team gave up 51 points in the semifinal loss on New Year’s Eve. But it looks like the Wolverines are making Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV
Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
Events of Monday, February 6, 2023
Jackson College Winter Film Series: “Halloween”. 7:15 PM. “Halloween”. On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, while being transferred for a court date, a 21-year-old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Auditorium doors open at 7 pm. Film begins at 7:15 pm. Admission is $5.
Walmart in Coldwater evacuated due to bomb threat
The Walmart in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
Wayne County man is 9th snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter: DNR
A 38-year-old Wayne County man was killed in Northern Michigan earlier this week after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing into a tree, authorities say.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
Blissfield Teen Dies in Crash Monday Afternoon
Blissfield, MI – A Blissfield teenager died in a crash in Blissfield Township Monday afternoon. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to the area of Carrol Road and Berry Road just after 12 Noon for a report of a serious crash. Deputies determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading southbound on Carrol Road and lost control while navigating through a curve.
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Michigan man dies after multi-car crash
One man is dead and two were injured after a two-car crash Sunday.
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
