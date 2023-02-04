Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward
Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
13 WHAM
Doug Emblidge, Ginny Ryan to serve as grand marshals of Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — A pair of familiar faces will host the upcoming Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade,. Longtime 13WHAM anchors Doug Emblidge and Ginny Ryan will serve as honorary grand marshals for the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. BACKGROUND: Doug Emblidge signs off after 39...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One bishop's everlasting impact on the Rochester community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bishop in Rochester has been changing his community for decades. Bishop David J. Singleton explains how his time serving as a firefighter taught him how to leave a lasting impression for generations to come. Singleton knew early in his life that he would go on...
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio
Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
13 WHAM
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. - Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at R.I.T. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their careers. I've been a...
13 WHAM
Lakeside Winterfest returns to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A seasonal staple is returning to Rochester this weekend. Saturday was the beginning of the annual Lakeside Winterfest at Ontario Beach Park. The activities included ice skating on the parks brand new synthetic ice rink, the popular 'Chilly Chili' challenge that gave local chefs a chance to show off their best chili recipes, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more.
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. The I-R-S is clearing up some confusion over new electric vehicle tax credits. The 'Clean Vehicle Tax Credit' gives car buyers up to 75-hundred dollars for choosing to go electric.
13 WHAM
Local Vietnam veteran holds book signing event for memoir on war experiences
Rochester, N.Y. - A local veteran held an event, sharing his remarkable journey during the Vietnam War. Paul Gardner served as a helicopter gunner for the U.S. Army, earning him an award for heroism back in 1968. Sunday, he held a book signing event in Rochester, his hometown, for his...
westsidenewsny.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester gala to welcome golfer Shaun Micheel as special guest
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester is holding its fourth annual fundraising gala, The Big Night Out, on March 25 at Oak Hill Country Club. 2003 PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel will be the gala guest of honor. Micheel will be returning to Rochester for the first time since May 2019 when he was at Oak Hill Country Club for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
westsidenewsny.com
Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl
After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
13 WHAM
Special Olympics Polar Plunge 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — 1,800 people decided they were going to take a cool swim today to help support the Special Olympics of New York. People showing up with smiles and bathing suits on ready to take a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario. Over the weekend the...
13 WHAM
Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
Lakeside Winterfest provides a weekend of family fun, including Polar Plunge
The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and is set to feature multiple family fun activities.
13 WHAM
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
rochesterfirst.com
Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11
Sunrise Smart Start: Buffalo earthquake, N. Clinton …. Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 6, 2023. First Responders Spotlight: Gates officer served …. Officer Thomas Irwin began his career of service with the Marine Corps, stationed in California. He stayed...
13 WHAM
Historically low snow this year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
