Charleston, IL

wfft.com

Luke Goode back suited for Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WFFT) - After facing a foot injury in October, Homestead grad Luke Goode is finally making his way back on the court. The sophomore guard was out for three months due to foot surgery but is now suiting up for the Fighting Illini once again. Goode did not...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
wmay.com

U of Illinois student cheering section apologizes for ticket controversy

The University of Illinois’s student cheering section is apologizing after controversy erupted over its attempt to buy a block of tickets for Saturday’s game at Iowa. The Orange Krush organization complained on social media that it had purchased the tickets, but then the University of Iowa rescinded the ticket purchase.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New changes to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like most parents, Scott Stevens wants his kids to have compassion for others. “Develop compassion for other people who are in our community that we don’t see on a day-to-day basis,” Stevens said. It’s why his family has been a part of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night for the past […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Hamilton Walker’s Restaurant Week prix fixe is ritzy excellence

For a fancy night out in Champaign-Urbana, Hamilton Walker’s is where I want to be. It’s the sort of restaurant where it’s appropriate to dress up a little. It’s elegant inside, and the service is outstanding. My kids love going to dinner at Hamilton Walker’s, too, mostly because they love drinking water out of fancy goblets — the glamour!
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville house sustains ‘heavy fire’, cause under investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After initial reports, the Danville Fire Department has confirmed details on the house fire they responded to on Friday around 11 a.m. Danville Fire Chief, Aaron Marcott, stated that firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof upon arriving at a home on Kansas St. Everyone was reportedly out of […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Possession Of Methamphetamine

Mattoon Police arrested Jared R. Edwards, age 36 of Mattoon, for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine. The arrest occurred on January 16th at approximately 2:10am in the area of Old State Rd and 650E. The offense alleges that a Mattoon Officer initiated a traffic stop after observing him operating...
MATTOON, IL
25newsnow.com

Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
DECATUR, IL

