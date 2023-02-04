Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton isn't about to kiss the ring of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
5 Best Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history, from Troy Aikman to Joe Montana
Throughout the long history of the NFL Championship game, the best Super Bowl QB performances are what often resonate with
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Opening night has a big of everything ...
smithmountainlake.com
Super Bowl betting history, including Chiefs and Eagles Big Game trends, results
It’s no surprise that the Super Bowl is one of the most-bet sporting events in the world. The NFL’s global popularity coupled with the spectacle that is the Super Bowl year-in and year-out and the legalization of sports betting across the United States has made it so. An...
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Who are the best ever quarterbacks to start the Super Bowl?
CBS Sports
NFL 2023 playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl history: Results, appearances, win-loss record
The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing on Super Sunday for the third time in four years. How has the franchise fared in the “Big Game?”. On Sunday at Glendale, AZ, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs hope to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four years. They face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII for a battle of the top playoff seeds in their respective conferences.
Centre Daily
What Will Falcons GM Terry Fontenot ‘Prioritize’? Pass Rush vs. Coverage
It's a debate as old as football itself - should the defense put an emphasis on pressuring quarterbacks or covering receivers?. Of course, in an ideal world, the answer is both ... but rarely can a team piece together best. Really, it's much more likely for a team to have...
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
What's the average Super Bowl weather in Glendale, Arizona?
FOX Weather shows the average weather for Super Bowl games held in Glendale, Arizona.
