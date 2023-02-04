Read full article on original website
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
Danville hockey fans upset as Vermilion County Bobcats are a no-show
The Vermilion County Bobcats were a no-show Sunday against the Quad City Storm.
Familiar face in charge: Laura Litchfield thriving in first year as head of Parkland women’s basketball
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Laura Litchfield is no stranger to Parkland women’s basketball. The first-year head coach and Champaign native knew this was the right role for her. “I always considered Parkland to be home so it really does mean a lot to me that I get to come back and coach and get back here,” […]
Jayden Epps named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois guard Jayden Epps is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Illini guard averaged 14 points, four assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in a win against Nebraska and loss at Iowa last week. This is the first conference honor for Epps, who put up 16 […]
Epps stepping into leadership role for Illini
WCIA — It was a sloppy game for the Illini against Iowa on Saturday, falling to the Hawkeyes 81-79 while committing 22 fouls. All the mistakes Illinois seemed like it grew out of came back. As disappointing as the result was, freshman Jayden Epps has begun taking on more of a leadership role since being […]
Illini rally late to hold off Gophers
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Despite being tied late, Illinois women’s basketball held off Minnesota in the final few minutes to get back to its winning ways 69-62. Makira Cook led the way in scoring with 21 points, as well as a dagger in the final few minutes to make sure Illinois came away with the win. […]
Fouls, turnovers haunt Illini in loss to Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois (16-7, 7-5) sent Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to the foul line 23 times in the second half where the Hawkeyes made 21 of them, enough to separate the two sides as the Illini fall on the road 81-79. Illinois took a one point lead into halftime after Kris Murray made […]
Celebrating Central Illinois: Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas, Senior at Centennial
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas keeps herself pretty busy as a senior attending Centennial High School. From serving as an executive member of Student Council to captaining her school volleyball team. However, she feels there’s always time to make a change. One of those “changes” comes...
ciFavorites: Windy City Pizza
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow. But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.
The Xtension Chords preview All Out A Cappella 2023
Hailing from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Xtension Chords is an all-male competitive a cappella group composed of thirteen strapping young gentlemen. For nearly thirty years, the group has provided audiences with tight harmonies, smooth choreography, and last but not least, good looks. They perform all over the UIUC campus, both at private events and public concerts, as well as all over the midwest for audiences of all ages! They also compete every year in ICCA (International Championship of Collegiate A cappella), including advancing to semifinals in both 2021 and 2022, and a third-place finish at quarterfinals in 2020. They’ve even been featured on several BOCA albums, and were recipients of multiple CARA awards.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Career Services at East Central Illinois workNet Center
We offer a number of Career Services when people come into the East Central Illinois workNet Center. These include Job Search Assistance (we can provide local labor market info and job search assistance, including using technology and reviewing job postings), Resume Writing (we will help you update your resume and help you post it to Illinois Job Link, where employers can view it), and Interview Prep.
Rantoul students bring historical inventors to life
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Kids in Rantoul are bringing learning to life. They’re presenting projects in a way Allison Owens, their third-grade teacher, hopes will make them feel more comfortable. After researching famous inventors, the students dressed up like them in a real-life wax museum. Owens said it’s important for her Northview Elementary students to […]
Best in Show photos on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Best in Show Photographic Print Competition is now on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana. The Urbana Park District runs the contest in partnership with the Champaign County Camera Club. There were over 300 photos submitted by local amateur photographers of all ages. Community Program Manager Janet Soesbe commented, […]
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
Rutherford Dr. in Urbana closed for 2 weeks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]
Decatur community gathers to remember 11-year-old pitbull
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Park in Decatur was lit up blue on Saturday night for Blue the dog. Blue and his 4 siblings were left outside in below-freezing temperatures at the hands of their owners. For some, remembrance is just one way to spread awareness about animal cruelty. Beth Wallace, an animal advocate, was […]
Champaign police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
Neoga house fire spreads to second home, 4 escape
NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - Neoga firefighters were called to a house fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. When crews arrived around 4:20 a.m. they realized the fire in the area of 18 Hidden Acres had spread to another house and a detached garage that was about ten feet away.
