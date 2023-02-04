Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Report: Brock Purdy, 49ers Close To Making Major Offseason Decision
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is nearing a decision on surgery plans to repair the fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Purdy is expected to have a procedure that requires an internal brace rather than Tommy John surgery, per Matt Maiocco of ...
Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut
A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season. Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have said they are confident heading into the 2023 season with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as their quarterbacks, but Joe Montana thinks someone else deserves the starting job. Montana was a guest on a recent episode of Michael Silver’s “Open Mike” podcast. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked what... The post Joe Montana shares which QB he thinks should start for 49ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Is Antonio Brown the greatest receiver in Steelers history?
It seems like every time former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shows up in the media, the conversation about where he stands in Steelers history comes up. A lot of where you stand on the debate comparing Brown to his Steelers’ peers has to do with age. Many old-school fans point to what Lynn Swann and John Stallworth did when the Steelers were the most dominant franchise in the NFL and give one of them the nod. Honestly, the fact they played together probably hurts them in this argument for me. Both players are known for some of the most memorable catches of all time but from a pure numbers standpoint, they were fitting of the era.
Centre Daily
Steelers Losing Brian Flores, New Option at Backup QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a busy week in front of them. With senior defensive assistant Brian Flores doing a complete 180 on the coaching market, it feels like his time in black and gold is coming to an end. Here's the question, should he wait it out another...
Yardbarker
Carson Palmer Picks Between Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes For NFL's Best Quarterback
Former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer threw his weight behind Joe Burrow being the NFL's best quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner made the comments this week. Palmer played in Cincinnati for seven seasons before getting traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2011. "I think Joe's the best quarterback in the league,"...
Centre Daily
Dolphins Running Back Options: a Big Name Like Jacobs or Status Quo?
With NFL free agency on the horizon, we've reached the time of year when national media analysts start trying to project where some of the most coveted players could end up. And one such recent exercise by CBS Sports came up with an interesting name for the Miami Dolphins in a story about which free agent every NFL team should prioritize.
Centre Daily
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to NFC East in Latest ESPN Mock
From now until the NFL draft in April, expect to see dozens upon dozens of mock drafts. After all, aside from free agency and potential trades, there is not much NFL content to draw up. Among those mock drafts has been a consistent theme, which sees Texas Longhorns running back...
WLWT 5
Watch: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase scores two touchdowns in NFL Pro Bowl
LAS VEGAS — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a touchdown pass in his first time playing in the NFL Pro Bowl Games. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Centre Daily
One Glaring Giants Need That Was a Strength at Senior Bowl
NFL talent evaluators know that many of the jewels pulled from the Senior Bowl are identified before the teams ever get to the game. Most don't stay for the game, feeling that they gather more information from the practices than the game. However, there is something to be said for...
Centre Daily
Ravens Get Defensive in ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ Documentary
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most dominant defenses in the history of the NFL during the 2000 season and rode that unit all the way to Super Bowl XXXV, where they blew out the New York Giants 34-7. That Ravens team was immortalized with a 30 for 30...
Centre Daily
Broncos 5-Point Plan to Crush 2023 Offseason With Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, sending draft pick compensation to the New Orleans Saints in the process. Though I was not in favor of hiring Payton, I do hope he and Broncos ownership prove me wrong. With that said, the question becomes what to...
Centre Daily
What Will Falcons GM Terry Fontenot ‘Prioritize’? Pass Rush vs. Coverage
It's a debate as old as football itself - should the defense put an emphasis on pressuring quarterbacks or covering receivers?. Of course, in an ideal world, the answer is both ... but rarely can a team piece together best. Really, it's much more likely for a team to have...
