Photos: Oak Park tops visiting Park Hill in Kansas City showdown
KANSAS CITY – Sophomore Corbin Allen scored 18 points to lead Oak Park to a 71-63 victory over visiting Park Hill on Friday night.
Josh Kori scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, for Oak Park, while Caleb Estes added 14 points.
Oak Park , the No. 5 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 2 5, improved to 20-1 with its 14th straight win.
Marqueas Bell led No. 14 Park Hill (12-8) with 18 points, while Gavin Schaag added 17 and Kendrick Bell scored 13. Schaag knocked down four 3-pointers.
• MSHSAA BASKETBALL | BASKETBALL SCORES
Here is a look at the game from photographer David Smith:
Park Hill at Oak Park boys basketball
Photos from David Smith
Comments / 0