Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy

The Pittsburgh Steelers almost swapped Chris Oladokun for Brock Purdy.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac , the Steelers had a decently high grade on current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant was taken with the last pick of the NFL Draft, 21 picks after Pittsburgh's final selection.

Dulac states the Steelers had a higher grade than the seventh round on Purdy, ranking him as a fourth or fifth-round pick. Instead, they selected Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick.

Their interest in Purdy leaves two major questions, one for the Steelers and one for the 49ers. San Francisco found their way to the NFC Championship game with Purdy starting the final eight games.

If he was in Pittsburgh instead, who would've led the 49ers after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garrapolo's injuries? And would they have been as successful?

And for the Steelers, would Purdy have ever gotten a chance? Oladokun spent all but the final week of training camp standing on the sideline, taking zero snaps during team drills until then. Would that have been the same with Purdy? And if it was, would the NFL world ever get to see Purdy make something of his career?

Maybe things didn't work out for the best with the Steelers' backup quarterback position, but for Purdy, it might be best that he didn't end up in Pittsburgh. Either way, it's interesting to think about what would've been if Mr. Irrelevant and Chris Oladokun switch spots.

