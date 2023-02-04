ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Hws9_0kcUGwFd00

The Pittsburgh Steelers almost swapped Chris Oladokun for Brock Purdy.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac , the Steelers had a decently high grade on current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant was taken with the last pick of the NFL Draft, 21 picks after Pittsburgh's final selection.

Dulac states the Steelers had a higher grade than the seventh round on Purdy, ranking him as a fourth or fifth-round pick. Instead, they selected Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick.

Their interest in Purdy leaves two major questions, one for the Steelers and one for the 49ers. San Francisco found their way to the NFC Championship game with Purdy starting the final eight games.

If he was in Pittsburgh instead, who would've led the 49ers after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garrapolo's injuries? And would they have been as successful?

And for the Steelers, would Purdy have ever gotten a chance? Oladokun spent all but the final week of training camp standing on the sideline, taking zero snaps during team drills until then. Would that have been the same with Purdy? And if it was, would the NFL world ever get to see Purdy make something of his career?

Maybe things didn't work out for the best with the Steelers' backup quarterback position, but for Purdy, it might be best that he didn't end up in Pittsburgh. Either way, it's interesting to think about what would've been if Mr. Irrelevant and Chris Oladokun switch spots.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Snubbed from All-Time QB list

Darnell Wright Building Relationship with Steelers at Senior Bowl

Jerrod Clark Taking Coaching Right from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Steelers Show Interest in Two BYU Offensive Standouts

Steelers Insider Believes ILB Plan is Mark Robinson, NFL Draft

Steelers Could Double Dip at CB in NFL Draft

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees

The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least. The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to... The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels.  During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to... The post Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Potential trade packages for Aaron Rodgers

We have entered off-season three of whether Aaron Rodgers will be the quarterback in Green Bay next season. He is reportedly contemplating retirement, but there aren't many if any around the league that seem to believe that's something that's going to happen. There have been reports stating Rodgers and the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

NFL Players Not Happy With Potential Rule Change

When two of the highest-profile players on two of the highest-profile NFL teams suffer an injury as a result of the same type of tackle, the league taking notice should be expected.  Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard both suffered lower leg injuries in the ...
OnlyHomers

Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Not a Finalist for Cardinals Head Coaching Job

The Arizona Cardinals appear to have narrowed their head coaching search down to two finalists, and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is not one of them. Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are both set to have their second interviews with the Cardinals over Zoom this week. Anarumo’s is scheduled for Friday, while Kafka’s date and time will be ironed out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks

Another report suggests that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the same page when it comes to contract talks. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that Jackson and the Ravens may be as much as $100 million apart in talks about a new contract. That gap has led to the Ravens fielding trade... The post Report: Lamar Jackson and Ravens have huge gap in contract talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe

Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy