NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies two men killed Saturday in separate shootings
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men who were shot to death in separate shootings Saturday. Michael Tenner, 44, was killed in a double shooting in the West Riverside area that also injured a woman. Police responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street at around 3:24 a.m. Tenner and the female victim were taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where Tenner died.
WDSU
NOPD searching for woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a woman accused of shooting and injuring a minor. According to the NOPD, Kaneisha Danielle Manue, 35, is accused of shooting a boy in the abdomen at the 14600 block of Saigon Drive on Feb. 4.
NOPD searching for suspect in 2021 homicide
Police say the man seen in the photo shot Lashawn Kinney, 22. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kinney lying near an SUV. He later died at the hospital.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings, 2 minors injured
NEW ORLEANS — A violent night in New Orleans led the NOPD to investigate three separate shootings that happened within hours of each other. Around 3 a.m. Sunday, an adult man was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields. No other details have been released at this time.
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
fox8live.com
Gunfire exchange inside Tchoupitoulas Street home leaves man dead, woman injured
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An exchange of gunfire during an apparent home invasion early Saturday (Feb. 4) in the West Riverside neighborhood left one man dead and a woman injured, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. in the 2500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street, the NOPD...
WDSU
New Orleans woman admitted to staged car crash for money
A New Orleans woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and one year supervised release after a staged automobile collision scam. According to the Department of Justice, Ashley McGowan, 36, admitted to being in a conspiracy to commit mail fraud in connection with a staged automobile collision. The...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Chalmette on Sunday, deputies report
The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in Chalmette on Sunday. According to deputies, Frankie Morello, 22, is accused of shooting and killing someone in his home at the 400 block of East Solidelle Street. Deputies reported that when they arrived at the house, they...
WDSU
New Orleans double shooting kills one, sends another to the hospital
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers responded to the 5200 block of Tchoupitoulas Street around 3:30 a.m. Once there, they found a man and woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the man later died.
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
NOLA.com
Male found shot inside vehicle dies at hospital, NOPD says
New Orleans police officers responding to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Police later said the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital and the...
NOPD returns to proactive policing as public confidence in cops craters
An ABC/Washington Post poll finds public confidence in police at new lows, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis. The Memphis police department disbanded its proactive patrol unit as a result.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested in January double-shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School
Baltimore police on Monday announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with last month's double-shooting outside a city school. Video above: Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn school (January 2023) City police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted first-degree murder and remain held...
fox8live.com
Chalmette man booked with negligent homicide after gunplay results in fatal shooting, sheriff says
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette man was booked with negligent homicide early Sunday (Feb. 5) after his mishandling of a loaded gun resulted in the fatal shooting of a man in his home, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies booked 22-year-old Frankie Morello with the crime...
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
Shots fired in Seabrook neighborhood, man hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seabrook neighborhood Saturday (Feb. 4th). Around noon, officers responded to shots fired in the 7600 block of Malvern Drive. Several shell casings were spotted and there were over a dozen evidence markers. At the scene, officers found a man suffering […]
