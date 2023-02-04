Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
thepulseofnh.com
New Hampshire’s All-Time Wind-Chill Temperature Record Broken Early Saturday
One hundred, nine degrees . below zero . Fahrenheit. No, we’re not talking about weather on the planet Mars; we’re talking yesterday’s early morning, record-breaking wind-chill temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Authorities say the previous wind-chill record was minus 103 degrees. Not factoring in the wind-chill effect, the ambient temperature atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees before dawn yesterday. Oh, and in case you’re wondering – the average temperature on Mars is about minus 81 degrees. Bring mittens.
NECN
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Mount Washington Observatory Breaks the Record for Coldest Wind Chill
It was freezing cold in Maine during the arctic front that hit the state over the weekend… But nowhere was it as cold as it was at the Mount Washington Observatory. Lowest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded in the United States. It’s a record for the lowest wind chill...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
WMUR.com
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
WCVB
What are frost quakes and will New England see some this weekend?
This is a pretty interesting phenomenon that happens below our feet in the soils of the earth. As temperatures rapidly fall this allows for underground water to freeze. That ice needs to expand and as it does so it adds pressure to the soil and rocks around it. As the...
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
WMUR.com
Video: Quiet start, but rain, snow in forecast this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. A building northerly wind will brighten the skies today. It will remain mild with temperatures back into the 40s south of the mountains, but the wind will add an extra bite to the air in the afternoon.
Comments / 0