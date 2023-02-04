ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

New Hampshire’s All-Time Wind-Chill Temperature Record Broken Early Saturday

One hundred, nine degrees . below zero . Fahrenheit. No, we’re not talking about weather on the planet Mars; we’re talking yesterday’s early morning, record-breaking wind-chill temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Authorities say the previous wind-chill record was minus 103 degrees. Not factoring in the wind-chill effect, the ambient temperature atop Mount Washington was minus 47 degrees before dawn yesterday. Oh, and in case you’re wondering – the average temperature on Mars is about minus 81 degrees. Bring mittens.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NEWTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in New Hampshire

New Hampshire is home to the famous White Mountains, lots of rivers and lakes, and stunning wooded areas. Tourists love visiting the state year-round for the hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and other exploration opportunities. But one of the favorite times of year for locals and visitors is the winter when the state gets blanketed with beautiful snow. However, one part of the state gets even more snow than the rest. Keep reading to learn more about the snowiest place in New Hampshire.
PITTSBURG, NH
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders

While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
STODDARD, NH

