Conway, AR

Kait 8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll

Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore

UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
THV11

Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
OnlyInYourState

The One-Of-A-Kind Farmers Market In Arkansas Serves Up Fresh Homemade Pie To Die For

The most adorable farmers market is hiding in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Me and McGee Market is a roadside market that sells locally sourced produce and goods. But this unique market also makes the most delicious homemade pies in Arkansas. The fried pies are only made on Fridays, so you’ll have to plan a trip to the market so that you can sample these delectable treats.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

