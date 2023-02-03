Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ArkansasTravel MavenGreenbrier, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Kait 8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
OnlyInYourState
The Family-Owned Restaurant In Arkansas Where Every Order Comes With A Free Homemade Cinnamon Roll
Here in Arkansas, we love all our mom-and-pop restaurants. They are the heart and soul of our small towns and are the beloved eateries that bring our communities together. But occasionally, you’ll come across a hidden gem that deserves its shine. And one such spot is Daisy’s Lunchbox Cafe and Bakery. This family-owned restaurant in Arkansas offers a yummy, homemade cinnamon roll with every order.
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
Hundreds gather for a funeral to honor and remember the lives of the five lost in a car crash
A difficult day for family and friends in Sherwood, who said their final goodbyes to five young adults who died in a car crash on their way home from Wyoming.
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
Family calls for change after dad is hit and killed while crossing street at Oaklawn
A central Arkansas family is calling for change after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.
Conway community members continue to search for missing teen Tanvi Marupally
Conway community members continue to search for a missing junior high student who has not been seen or heard from in more than two weeks.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Little Rock Zoo announces the passing of beloved black rhino Johari
Officials with the Little Rock Zoo have announced the passing of their beloved black rhino Johari.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
Arkansas woman gives birth on her birthday in same room
BENTON, Ark. — One family in Saline County is celebrating the birth of a beautiful baby boy— on the same day that they celebrated another birth 24 years ago. "It's pretty cool," Abbi Zuber said. "Knowing that we'll always have the same birthday." It's just 24 years apart....
Little Rock police officer involved in Sunday afternoon shooting
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.
Officials are investigating after body was found near a forest in Arkansas
Officials in Perry County, Arkansas are investigating after a body was reportedly found near the Ouachita National Forest.
Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest
PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
WDSU
Little Rock FBI office, New Orleans ATF searching for man in possession of destructive device
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock with locating a man accused of possessing a destructive device. According to the Little Rock FBI office, Neil Ravi Mehta is being sought for unlawful...
OnlyInYourState
The One-Of-A-Kind Farmers Market In Arkansas Serves Up Fresh Homemade Pie To Die For
The most adorable farmers market is hiding in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Me and McGee Market is a roadside market that sells locally sourced produce and goods. But this unique market also makes the most delicious homemade pies in Arkansas. The fried pies are only made on Fridays, so you’ll have to plan a trip to the market so that you can sample these delectable treats.
