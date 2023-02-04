ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga

Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two women arrested in fight

Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

