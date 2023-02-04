Read full article on original website
Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University
Hip-hop legend E-40 donated $100K to the music department at his alma mater Grambling State University. The post Hip-Hop Legend E-40 Donates $100K To His Alma Mater Grambling State University appeared first on NewsOne.
E-40 gives back to Grambling State, gets studio
Hip-hop icon E-40 gave back his to HBCU — Grambling State — in a big way and got surprised with a studio in his honor. The post E-40 gives back to Grambling State, gets studio appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
Celebrating Shreveport Black History Icons – Grave Digga
Damian “Grave Digga” Harris, a Monroe native, stumbled upon Mass Communications and made a decision in the 90’s that would change his life forever. Harris earned the moniker, “Grave Digga” because during his early years, in radio, he worked the overnight shift. The name was catchy and it didn’t take long before it became one of the most popular names on Monroe Radio.
City of Monroe offering Community Gardening Class at Johnson Community Center
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, master gardener Flesa James will join the community at the Johnson Community Center on 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe for a gardening class. All ages are welcome to attend, and it will begin at 6 PM.
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
Corporal Ron Chapman of the West Monroe Police Department named the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for Febrary
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD congratulates Corporal Ron Chapman with the West Monroe Police Department Community Police Division for being recognized as the City of West Monroe’s Employee of the Month for February.
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating woman wanted for theft charges
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Mabry. Mabry is described as a White female standing at five and six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. She is frequently around the Junction City, Lillie, and Ruston areas. Mabry is wanted for her outstanding warrants for felony theft […]
Monroe PD identifies suspect wanted in connection to South 8th Street shooting
UPDATE (02/06/2023): On February 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed that Isszvian Webb is the suspect in the shooting that took place in the area of the 1600 block of S. 12th Street and Parkview on February 5, 2023. According to officials, Webb allegedly fired gunshots at authorities with...
Two women arrested in fight
Grambling Police arrested two roommates Wednesday after investigating a disturbance at a Center Avenue apartment. Zariah Z. Modica, 20, and Jada Walker, 21, were booked for aggravated battery following an altercation over finances related to their apartment. The discussion allegedly evolved into thrown items and the use of pepper spray....
Monroe Police execute search warrant in response to recent shooting; man arrested for drug offenses
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1600 block of South 10th Street. NBC 10 learned that the warrant was obtained in connection with a shooting that took place in the […]
South Arkansas drug bust: authorities arrest 61 suspects
On Tuesday the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation.
Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
