Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump the Harsh Reality About 2024 Race
Conway wrote that Donald Trump's 2024 campaign should not be shrugged off, but his path to the presidency still may not be "smooth and secure."
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report
Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor
Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip hotel, which doesn't have a casino, made an unflattering list.
Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo
Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
Trump Demands DirecTV Drop CNN, MSNBC in Rant Against Newsmax Removal
DirecTV and AT&T "should be ashamed of themselves" for deciding to drop Newsmax, the former president said.
Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch
Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024
Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch. Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into...
The View’s Ana Navarro Tries to Pin Balloon-Gate on GOP: China Loves That ‘Republicans Turned This Into a Big Drama’
The View’s Ana Navarro accused Republican lawmakers of playing into China’s hand by criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over Montana last week. Biden revealed last week he gave the order to have the balloon shot out of the sky shortly after...
