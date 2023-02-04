ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo

Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch

Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
