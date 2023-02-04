Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested, accused of stealing over $31,000 from business
PADUCAH — A month-long investigation has led to felony charges for a Paducah man who's accused of stealing thousands from a local business. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives began investigating 31-year-old Cody Anderson in December of 2022 after being notified by the business of the suspected theft.
cilfm.com
JALC student arrested for threatening other students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – A John A Logan College student has been arrested for threatening other students at the school. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich says the 24-year-old male student faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Diederich says they were arrested Saturday by Carbondale Police on an unrelated, but similar offense.
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all officers starting in February. Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
wdml.com
Missing Carbondale woman possibly in danger
CARBONDALE — Carbondale Police need your help finding a missing person. Police say 48-year-old Tenager L. Taylor of Carbondale was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and...
KFVS12
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan College. According to a post on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Carbondale police on a similar but unrelated charge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
whopam.com
Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel
A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
kbsi23.com
1 arrested after Cape Girardeau police, SEMO Drug Task Force execute 2 search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was arrested after officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Fountain around 7:45 p.m. to execute a search warrant on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
wdml.com
Salem man arrested in Zeigler bank robbery case
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Franklin County authorities have identified a 60-year-old Salem man as the person arrested yesterday in connection with the Tuesday morning armed robbery of the Southern Illinois Bank in Zeigler. Earl Michael Morlan was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in Du Quoin Wednesday morning. Zeigler Police...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Paducah robbery case turns himself in to police
PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton...
wjpf.com
Fire damages Ina restaurant
INA, Ill. (WJPF) – No injuries have been reported after a large fire at a Jefferson County restaurant. It’s still not known what sparked the fire Sunday at Uncle Joe’s in Ina. Firefighters were called just before 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames could already be seen coming out of the building.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County search warrant snares three on drug and other charges
A search warrant executed at a McCracken County home on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of three individuals on drug and other charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched the home on Orchard View Drive as part of a drug investigation. Detectives reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The three...
Enfield Monster: Illinois creature or mob mentality?
On April 26, 1973, the Carmi Times ran a scary story about a monster attack that was based on a report from a witness in the nearby town of Enfield, Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say Whitney was last seen wearing...
Comments / 0