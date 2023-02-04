Read full article on original website
Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry
A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro R-3 to sell old admin building
The Hillsboro R-3 School District is selling its old administration building at 5 Ridgewood Drive. District officials moved their administrative offices out of that building and into the new Administrative Office and Learning Center Annex, 100 Leon Hall Parkway, in early January. Then on Jan. 26, the Hillsboro R-3 Board...
myleaderpaper.com
Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington
An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka allocates $2.57 million for park improvements
Eureka officials have agreed to spend $2,571,553 to bring new life to Lions and Legions parks. On Jan. 3, the Eureka Board of Aldermen approved five contracts, each by a 4-0 vote, to make improvements to the two parks and the surrounding area. Kevin Kilpatrick and Maria Ascrizzi were absent from the meeting.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City Council rezones lot for potential new St. Pius X ballfield
The Crystal City Council has approved a rezoning request for a piece of property neighboring the St. Pius X High School campus, where a ballfield is planned. Council members voted 6-0 Jan. 23 to rezone the 3.63-acre plot from C-2 commercial to M-1 light industrial. St. Pius officials requested the...
KMOV
Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl. Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.
Washington City Council rejects application for short-term rental
The Washington, Missouri, City Council, by a vote of 5-3 on Monday, rejected a request for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental on Riverview Place.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys garage, two vehicles at Imperial home
A fire on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, destroyed a garage and two vehicles at a home in the 1000 block of Remington Drive in Imperial home. Two adults, two children and four dogs get out of the home uninjured before firefighters arrived, said Alyson Barton, Rock Community Fire Protection District spokeswoman.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge home damaged by fire
A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
Lincoln County looking to close at least 4 cold cases
Residents in Foley, Missouri, lit up social media last week with posts about police investigators searching an area near where Bianca Piper disappeared in 2005.
FOX2now.com
Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County
A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured. Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln …. A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students...
myleaderpaper.com
Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
Illinois Business Journal
Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments
Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
advantagenews.com
Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park
A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
myleaderpaper.com
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, De Soto, formerly of Union
Patricia Ann Pope, 79, of De Soto, formerly of Union, died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Astoria, Ore., the daughter of the late Barbara C. (Flaton) and Harry John Gastreich. She is survived by a son: Mark Gastreich...
St. Louis County gym location eyes move to St. Charles as grocery store takes its space
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A new Aldi grocery store will replace one of a St. Louis County gym operator’s two locations, and the gym owner plans to relocate that site to St. Charles County, blaming past disputes with St. Louis County government. Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain Aldi...
KMOV
Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond
SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
stlmag.com
Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis
BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
Madison County Record
Suit alleges nursing home resident died after falling
EDWARDSVILLE – River Crossing of Edwardsville has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit alleging negligence contributed to the death of a resident. Plaintiff Rosemary Mackin, acting as independent executor of the estate of Pamela S. Broska, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Edwardsville NH, LLC doing business as River Crossing of Edwardsville and Care Center at Center Grove, NH Operator Holdings, VII, LLC, and two caretakers, citing gross negligence and reckless conduct in violation of the Illinois Nursing Home Act.
