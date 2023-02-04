ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro R-3 to sell old admin building

The Hillsboro R-3 School District is selling its old administration building at 5 Ridgewood Drive. District officials moved their administrative offices out of that building and into the new Administrative Office and Learning Center Annex, 100 Leon Hall Parkway, in early January. Then on Jan. 26, the Hillsboro R-3 Board...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Escaped emu caught in Hillsboro area, given safe haven in Farmington

An emu who escaped from his home in the Lake Lorraine subdivision near Goldman north of Hillsboro had a few days of freedom before his capture on Jan. 19, said Brooke Barlos, who volunteers with Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, a nonprofit animal rescue group. “I got called Jan. 19,” Barlos of...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka allocates $2.57 million for park improvements

Eureka officials have agreed to spend $2,571,553 to bring new life to Lions and Legions parks. On Jan. 3, the Eureka Board of Aldermen approved five contracts, each by a 4-0 vote, to make improvements to the two parks and the surrounding area. Kevin Kilpatrick and Maria Ascrizzi were absent from the meeting.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Lincoln County cold case gets renewed hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New efforts to solve cold cases in Lincoln County, leading to possible new evidence in a well-known case of a missing girl. Bianca Piper went missing in 2005, less than a mile from her family’s home. Piper was 13 years old when she went missing on March 10, 2005, near her home in Foley, Missouri.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys garage, two vehicles at Imperial home

A fire on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5, destroyed a garage and two vehicles at a home in the 1000 block of Remington Drive in Imperial home. Two adults, two children and four dogs get out of the home uninjured before firefighters arrived, said Alyson Barton, Rock Community Fire Protection District spokeswoman.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge home damaged by fire

A home in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge was significantly damaged by fire last week. The woman and two men who live there, along with two dogs, got out of the home without injuries, High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. The High Ridge Fire Protection...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2now.com

Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln County

A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students were killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Two others survived the wreck but are injured. Victims family speaks out after fatal crash in Lincoln …. A community is in mourning after three Lincoln County High School students...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Tools stolen from pickup in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a bag filled with tools from a pickup parked outside a home in the 2500 block of Bluff View Drive in the Jefferson County Portion of Fenton. Altogether the bag and tools were valued at about $1,180, police reported.
FENTON, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Former US Bank building in Troy to house restaurant, upscale apartments

Construction is progressing on the old US Bank building at the corner of Main and Market Streets in Troy, which upon completion will house a new restaurant and apartments. The eatery to open on the ground floor of the former bank building has not yet been named, as an opening timeline has not been established but an announcement is expected in the near future. The space formerly occupied by the bank drive thru, will be covered, and will offer patio seating for the new restaurant. At the north end of that outside area, will be a walk-up coffee shop.
TROY, IL
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park

A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Patricia Ann Pope, 79, De Soto, formerly of Union

Patricia Ann Pope, 79, of De Soto, formerly of Union, died Feb. 5, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. She was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Astoria, Ore., the daughter of the late Barbara C. (Flaton) and Harry John Gastreich. She is survived by a son: Mark Gastreich...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Missing Swansea man found dead inside car submerged in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital retention pond

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) – A missing man has been found dead in a retention pond in St. Clair County. On Monday, the O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department was alerted by a volunteer group called Brother’s Underwater Recovery that a car was underwater in a retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The volunteer group specializes in searching for missing people near waterways and had recently begun investigating the disappearance of David Foster, who was reported missing out of Swansea on Jan. 13.
SWANSEA, IL
stlmag.com

Where to go for furniture reupholstery in St. Louis

BBB-accredited, Custom Furniture Works has been a family-owned business for more than 30 years. According to the company’s website, re-upholstery generally takes 2 to 4 weeks. Interested customers should email their name, address, phone number, and details of the project to add their name to a list of future appointments. 6727 Manchester, cfwgibbs@hotmail.com, 314-644-0460.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison County Record

Suit alleges nursing home resident died after falling

EDWARDSVILLE – River Crossing of Edwardsville has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit alleging negligence contributed to the death of a resident. Plaintiff Rosemary Mackin, acting as independent executor of the estate of Pamela S. Broska, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Madison County Circuit Court against Edwardsville NH, LLC doing business as River Crossing of Edwardsville and Care Center at Center Grove, NH Operator Holdings, VII, LLC, and two caretakers, citing gross negligence and reckless conduct in violation of the Illinois Nursing Home Act.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

