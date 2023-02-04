ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by

A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
TAMARAC, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing

A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

