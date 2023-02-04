Read full article on original website
BOCA BRIDGES: Homeowner Strangles Another Homeowner, Caught On Ring Camera
Susan Falvey Arrested, Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Bridges homeowner spent part of the weekend in jail after she allegedly strangled a neighbor. The strangulation was captured by a Ring security camera. BocaNewsNow.com obtained the video and froze the key frame, […]
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 has been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man were arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said.
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
OKECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and...
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customers
Driver's license and credit card information, among other personal information of 54 victims, was found on Kinson's cell phone. Authorities said Monday that a Miami man stole personal information from customers of a gas station in the Florida Keys and faces more than two dozen charges.
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
Man Attempts to Settle Dog Poop Dispute with Dangerous Drive-by
A Tamarac man was arrested after allegedly attempting to run over a neighbor with his vehicle following a dispute over dog poop. On January 23, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to a neighbor dispute at 8340 Black Olive Drive in Tamarac after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and attempting to strike neighbors with his vehicle.
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
Jupiter police are searching for one of two people who bailed out of a vehicle after striking a pedestrian late Friday.
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
‘Hurts my heart’: Neighbors react to video of Hollywood man dragged in elevator after cops shot him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Neighbors are reacting to graphic video obtained by Local 10 News Friday showing Hollywood police dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26,...
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Listen To The 911 Call When Man Found With Blood, White Powder
TALE OF THE TAPE: MAN SLOUCHED OVER COUCH. DRIED BLOOD ON HAND. AT SEVEN BRIDGES TENNIS COURTS IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT. WHO WAS HE WITH? WHAT WAS HE DOING? BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly elected Seven Bridges Board of Directors wants […]
Former Piper's Angels leader found guilty of fraud after nonprofit's money went missing
A federal jury last week found a former Palm Beach County firefighter guilty of wire fraud related to the theft of more than $150,000 from the Piper's Angels Foundation, a North Palm Beach-based charity. The verdict in the case of Elizabeth Genna Suarez came Wednesday, following a three-day trial before U.S. Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks at the West Palm Beach federal courthouse. Jurors found Suarez guilty on three of the four counts she faced and not...
West Boca mother arrested in death of malnourished 1-month-old daughter
Delaila Pino LaSalle's infant daughter died last March of malnutrition. The mother's explanation? A cleft lip with which the child was born. The birth defect, Pino Lasalle told deputies, kept the child from nursing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigated the 1-month-old's death, and after months of interviews and consultations with doctors,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
'Targeted attack:' 45 rounds fired on 45th Street, two men shot, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were shot and wounded on 45th Street and North Military Trail after a crash. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call on 45th Street. Investigators said a woman was traveling...
A Riviera Beach Man Was Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison For The Death Of A Toddler
After entering a guilty plea and admitting responsibility for the aggravated child abuse that led to the death of a toddler in West Palm Beach in 2018, a man from Riviera Beach was handed an eight-year prison sentence. West Palm Beach police investigators alleged that Octavious Wiggins beat Jeremiah Malachi...
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
