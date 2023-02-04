ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

biopharmadive.com

Roche writes off $3B on lower sales forecasts for gene therapies, cancer drugs

Swiss drugmaker Roche recorded impairment charges of 2.8 billion Swiss francs, or roughly $3 billion, in 2022 to account for falling sales forecasts for marketed cancer drugs as well as for gene therapies acquired via its 2019 deal for Spark Therapeutics. The charges, disclosed Thursday in the Swiss drugmaker’s 2022...
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Reuters

Eli Lilly's weak diabetes drugs sales cloud 2023 profit forecast

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales of both the closely-watched new type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro and its blockbuster treatment for the condition, overshadowing a better-than-expected 2023 profit forecast, and shares fell 6%.
biopharmadive.com

Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug

Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
biopharmadive.com

FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
MedicalXpress

New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer

CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
curetoday.com

Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer

Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
techaiapp.com

Why lung cancer doesn’t respond well to immunotherapy | MIT News

Immunotherapy — drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors — works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response...
curetoday.com

Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer

The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.

