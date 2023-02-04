Read full article on original website
Merck's Covid drug is causing new virus mutations, study warns
US and UK researchers identified new mutations in viral samples taken from dozens of patients given Merck's antiviral Lagevrio. These mutations were not deemed to be dangerous.
Could This Indication Provide a Lift for Bristol Myers Squibb's Stock?
Bristol Myers' Sotyktu recently moved one step closer to its first approval in the European Union.
Sage Therapeutics-Biogen Partnered Depression Candidate Under Priority FDA Review, Analyst Says Its 'Incrementally Positive'
The FDA has accepted for review a marketing application seeking approval for Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE and Biogen Inc's BIIB zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD). The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of August 5, 2023. William Blair views...
biopharmadive.com
Roche writes off $3B on lower sales forecasts for gene therapies, cancer drugs
Swiss drugmaker Roche recorded impairment charges of 2.8 billion Swiss francs, or roughly $3 billion, in 2022 to account for falling sales forecasts for marketed cancer drugs as well as for gene therapies acquired via its 2019 deal for Spark Therapeutics. The charges, disclosed Thursday in the Swiss drugmaker’s 2022...
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
What it’s like to take the blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, from severe side effects to losing 50 pounds
For the two months Carey Yazeed took Ozempic, the drug worked as intended. Yazeed has type 2 diabetes, and the weekly injection lowered her blood sugar levels. But it also brought side effects she considered unbearable, including vomiting, fatigue, headaches and stomach cramps. Five weeks into taking the medication, Yazeed...
Eli Lilly's weak diabetes drugs sales cloud 2023 profit forecast
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales of both the closely-watched new type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro and its blockbuster treatment for the condition, overshadowing a better-than-expected 2023 profit forecast, and shares fell 6%.
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment
When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
Cancer vaccines are already a reality—but your doctor might not tell you about them unless you ask
Personalized cancer vaccines are common within clinical trials. But developing them is a lengthy process. Cancer vaccines—it’s a concept seemingly torn from the plot of a futuristic sci-fi movie, or from the pages of some decades-old utopian novel far ahead of its time. But such wonders of science...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
curetoday.com
Adding Keytruda to Standard Chemo Improves Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial found that the addition of Keytruda to standard chemotherapy improved progression-free survival in patients with stage 3 or 4 endometrial cancer. The phase 3 NRG-GY018 trial met its main goal of improved progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease worsens) with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)...
endpts.com
The Big Pharma discard pile; Layoffs all around while some biotechs bid farewell; New Roche CEO assembles top team; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. With earnings seasons in full swing, we’ve listened in on...
techaiapp.com
Why lung cancer doesn’t respond well to immunotherapy | MIT News
Immunotherapy — drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors — works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response...
PharmaTher Holdings Nabs New Orphan Drug Status, Discusses Further Fast-Track, Partners For MDMA Patch
Ketamine products manufacturer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF had lots happening this past week. Here are the company's top three news items. FDA’s Orphan Drug Status To Ketamine For Rett Syndrome. The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to the company’s proprietary racemic ketamine KETARX for the treatment of the...
curetoday.com
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer
The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
