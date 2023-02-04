Read full article on original website
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $747 million after no one beat the odds and won the top prize in Saturday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10. The $747 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night is the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. Someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize less than three weeks ago and a California player won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. The jackpots grow so large because the tough odds offer just a miniscule chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize. That enables the jackpots like Saturday night’s $700 million top prize to roll over and increase for months. The last time someone overcame the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The $747 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $403.1 million. Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
One person in New York was very happy this weekend. While no one won the Powerball jackpot on Friday, one ticket in New York matched all five numbers which means that ticket is worth one million dollars. The winning numbers for Friday's Powerball were 2,18,23,27,47 with the Powerball number 15.
Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize. The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday night is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The $700 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.
