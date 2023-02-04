ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greenville Texas Roadhouse staff prepares to line dance in Dallas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A restaurant here in the east is making a name for it’s self, but not because of it’s food. Texas Roadhouse, here in Greenville, is one of 600 locations across the nation, and at every location, employees are taught to line dance. They do so every hour while working a shift and encourage those eating to join them.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warming Up This Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will be warming up this week. Most days over the next week will be above average. Tuesday morning is the last chance to hit the freezing mark until Sunday morning. By Wednesday, highs start to hit the 70s. Warm air holds on until a cold front arrives with our next rain chance. Friday looks wet, especially later in the day. Rain may linger into Saturday. Another 1-2″ is possible. Not forecasting it right now, but if enough instability moves in we could see a few strong to severe storms. Cooler air doesn’t linger long over the weekend. More above-average temperatures look to arrive next week.
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

LA GRANGE – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers only on N.C. 903 must stop at this junction.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bomb threat closes Southern Bank

AHOSKIE – Southern Bank on Main Street in Ahoskie shut down operations this afternoon (Monday) following a bomb threat. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said emergency responders cleared the scene at around 4 pm. “We received the call right around 12 noon and dispatched several units to the scene,”...
AHOSKIE, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Person killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel. Before 11:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail

The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail. The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday. First friday in the new greenville social district. Greenville recently combined its...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

An Eastern Carolina non-profit hosts free Narcan training for the public

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saturday morning, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use hosted a training workshop educating community members on the reactive steps to take to save someone who overdosed. The training explained the how to give Narcan, what symptoms of overdose look like, and shared the rising statistics...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dozen headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit & run driver

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen headstones at an Eastern Carolina cemetery were destroyed by a hit & run driver this past weekend. Wilson police said it happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One killed, another injured in late night hotel shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at an Eastern Carolina hotel. According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers were called to The Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd around 10:30 Sunday night. They found...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart. Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart. Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.
WILSON, NC
WITN

Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
BETHEL, NC

