GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We will be warming up this week. Most days over the next week will be above average. Tuesday morning is the last chance to hit the freezing mark until Sunday morning. By Wednesday, highs start to hit the 70s. Warm air holds on until a cold front arrives with our next rain chance. Friday looks wet, especially later in the day. Rain may linger into Saturday. Another 1-2″ is possible. Not forecasting it right now, but if enough instability moves in we could see a few strong to severe storms. Cooler air doesn’t linger long over the weekend. More above-average temperatures look to arrive next week.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO