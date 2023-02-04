ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

netflixjunkie.com

Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?

Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: It's Prince Harry's Fault That William Hates Him

By now, we’re sure you’re aware that Prince Harry’s Spare is not your run-of-the-mill royal memoir,. In fact, the book has single-handedly ignited some of the biggest royal scandals of the 21st century. The excerpts that have garnered the most attention have had to do with Harry’s...
netflixjunkie.com

DEBUNKED! Not Prince Harry but Prince William Broke the Royal Protocol for TWO Commoners During His Wedding

Prince William was hailed as a perfect elder brother in April 2011 when he broke a major royal protocol for Prince Harry. Various media reports suggested that the heir to the throne appointed his younger brother as his best man during his wedding to Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey. Notably, the royal family did not follow the concept of the best man, as they termed them supporters.
Popculture

Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
netflixjunkie.com

Remember When Meghan Markle was Spotted Bringing THIS for Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for about four years and will soon be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. They have been through some very difficult times over the past few years, but somehow they have managed to come this far. The ex-royal couple is happily married now, but the footprints of their happy relationship trace back to when they initially began dating.
Page Six

Kate Middleton steps out in 12-year-old jacket

Kate Middleton is dipping into her fashion archives. The Princess of Wales, 41, released a video with UK radio host and TV personality Roman Kemp today as part of her “Shaping Us” campaign, and in the clip, she sports a shearling jacket that brings back memories of her early days in the royal family. Wearing a cozy brown “Darwin” jacket by L.K. Bennett that she first wore in 2011, the royal takes a walk through the woods with Kemp in the video as they discuss the importance of mental health and how it shapes children’s futures. The sheepskin jacket features a furry...
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William Ditches The Separation Rumors in Style; Lauds Kate Middleton For THIS Special Skill

Royal couple fallouts and broken marriages become common once your name is associated with the Royal Family. Britain’s oldest institution has seen some terrible cracks in the course of certain relationships. Although the members manage to carry the facade of a long-standing happy marriage, the damage that has been caused is sometimes irreparable. Be it Charles and Diana or William and Kate.

