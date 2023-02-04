ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Raheem vs. Saturday? Which Way Are Colts 'Leaning'?

By Daniel Flick
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

A favorite has emerged to be the Indianapolis Colts next coach - is it Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris?

The Los Angeles Rams are in limbo at their defensive coordinator position as incumbent Raheem Morris awaits his fate for the Indianapolis Colts' head coach opening.

However, the final answer appears to be on its way ... and it brings good news for the Rams.

According to The Ringer , buzz from league personnel is that Colts owner Jim Irsay is "leaning toward" hiring interim coach Jeff Saturday, thus spurning Morris.

"My sense from speaking to league personnel and people close to the Colts’ search is that team owner Jim Irsay wants to hire interim head coach Jeff Saturday as the permanent head coach, and that is the expected outcome ... As it currently stands, those in Mobile (for the Senior Bowl) this week expect the Colts to hire Saturday at the end of this process." - The Ringer's Ben Solak

Saturday, who had no coaching experience beyond high school, went 1-7 in his stretch as the interim but evidently has the full support of Irsay, who didn't sit in for the first round of interviews but has been present for round two.

The Colts' hiring search is expected to continue for several days, as the second round of interviews hasn't yet concluded and there's still potential for a third ... but that doesn't alter the fact that Saturday appears to be the frontrunner.

It's certainly a positive development for the Rams, as Morris is regarded as one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL and has interviewed for several head coach openings over the last few years.

But on the same note, it's a disappointing development for Morris - who was recently named "one to watch" for the Colts' opening - as the one-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach and Atlanta Falcons interim remains so close yet so far from leading a team once more.

Still, the search isn't done yet - but if it goes the way many expect, Morris will likely be back on Los Angeles' sideline once more ... and will have plenty to prove to owners around the league.

