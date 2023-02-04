Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway

Photo: Getty Images

LA PUENTE (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

The pedestrian, whose name and gender was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure off all lanes of the freeway while they investigated the collision.