ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Should Commanders Cut Chase Roullier This Offseason?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b92Yw_0kcUFZBF00

Chase Roullier may be a cap casualty for the Washington Commanders this offseason.

The Washington Commanders face some difficult decisions this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.

Arguably one of the biggest decisions involves the future of offensive lineman Chase Roullier, who missed all but two games this season with a leg injury.

Roullier was listed as one of three players (along with Carson Wentz and Logan Thomas) who the Commanders should cut this spring, according to Bleacher Report .

"Chase Roullier's injuries have to come to mind when the Washington front office discusses the center's potential cut," Bleacher Report writes . "The 29-year-old has played 10 games over the last two years after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign. The Commanders could follow a similar path at center as they could at tight end by cutting a veteran player with an injury history and chasing a younger option in the NFL draft."

With Roullier out, the team tried to play Tyler Larsen, Nick Martin and Wes Schweitzer at center, but none provided a long-term solution at the position.

The team could sign a free agent at the position, like Rodney Hudson (Arizona Cardinals) or Garrett Bradbury (Minnesota Vikings) before relying on a rookie to take the reins. If the Commanders decide to go through the draft to find a potential franchise center, players like Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz or TCU's Steve Avila could be prospects to look out for.

The team could also decide to roll the dice and keep Roullier, but the best ability is availability, which he hasn't had over the past few seasons.

Any route is a gamble, and it's on the front office to make sure it makes the right decision.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washingt on Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: AJ Green Announces Retirement from NFL

A former Georgia legend and veteran NFL star AJ Green has announced his retirement from football. Green spent 12 seasons as a professional football player and pieced together a historical career at both the collegiate and professional levels.  During his time at Georgia, Green racked up 2,619 ...
ATHENS, GA
sportszion.com

Dallas Cowboys replaces Brian Schottenheimer in place of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have made an important shift in their offensive staff, with Brian Schottenheimer taking over the role of offensive coordinator from Kellen Moore. The Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy spoke highly of Schottenheimer, noting that “he has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go“.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw

The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Superstar Arrested

One of the better players to ever play the game of football, despite being a controversial figure, was arrested in Florida on Saturday. According to talk show host Andy Slater, former NFL cornerback and two-time pro-bowl superstar Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday after crashing into a stopped car on the side of the highway. The car proceeded to then hit another person, who was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries. Vontae Davis was found sleeping on the shoulder of the highway.
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy