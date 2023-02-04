Should Commanders Cut Chase Roullier This Offseason?

Chase Roullier may be a cap casualty for the Washington Commanders this offseason.

The Washington Commanders face some difficult decisions this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.

Arguably one of the biggest decisions involves the future of offensive lineman Chase Roullier, who missed all but two games this season with a leg injury.

Roullier was listed as one of three players (along with Carson Wentz and Logan Thomas) who the Commanders should cut this spring, according to Bleacher Report .

"Chase Roullier's injuries have to come to mind when the Washington front office discusses the center's potential cut," Bleacher Report writes . "The 29-year-old has played 10 games over the last two years after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 of the 2022 campaign. The Commanders could follow a similar path at center as they could at tight end by cutting a veteran player with an injury history and chasing a younger option in the NFL draft."

With Roullier out, the team tried to play Tyler Larsen, Nick Martin and Wes Schweitzer at center, but none provided a long-term solution at the position.

The team could sign a free agent at the position, like Rodney Hudson (Arizona Cardinals) or Garrett Bradbury (Minnesota Vikings) before relying on a rookie to take the reins. If the Commanders decide to go through the draft to find a potential franchise center, players like Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz or TCU's Steve Avila could be prospects to look out for.

The team could also decide to roll the dice and keep Roullier, but the best ability is availability, which he hasn't had over the past few seasons.

Any route is a gamble, and it's on the front office to make sure it makes the right decision.

