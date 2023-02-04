Read full article on original website
Houston man killed after crashing into ditch during street race in Chambers County, deputies say
Deputies say a street race turned deadly when several sports cars were driving on I-10, and one of those drivers crashed to his death into a ditch in Chambers County.
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, later taken to hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One driver was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County on Monday afternoon. According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said around 4:30 p.m. deputies located a stolen vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, in the 900 block of Cypress Station.
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Missing man’s body identified in deadly shooting investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has identified a missing man’s body in the trunk of his car after a week trying to find a stolen truck following a deadly shooting in north Houston. It started when Houston police found a man who was shot dead at a home at...
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Houston lawyer killed after confronting homeowners about truck in Smith County, deputies say
TYLER, Texas — A Houston lawyer who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Smith County, Texas, last weekend appeared to be having a mental breakdown at the time, according to authorities. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, entered a house on...
Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say
Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
1 person killed after fiery crash closed lanes on Beaumont Highway, HCSO says
Although details are limited, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person died at the scene, and a second person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.
3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter. 28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his...
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
