Harris County, TX

fox26houston.com

Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase

HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
KHOU

3 men found safe after ATV runs out of fuel near Crosby, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three men who went missing after their ATV got stuck in the mud and ran out of fuel have been found safe, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The trio was reported missing sometime Saturday night near Gulf Pump Rd. which is next to Beaumont Highway. Gonzalez tweeted they were located Sunday morning.
CROSBY, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

HCSO: 1 dead after fiery crash in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a fiery crash involving two vehicles, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The crash happened sometime Saturday morning on Beaumont Highway near Beltway 8 in the Sheldon area, according to Gonzalez. Details are limited at this time, but Gonzalez...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

