wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
abc27.com
Police investigating indecent exposure at Lancaster County gas station
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave. The man, described...
local21news.com
Harrisburg woman arrested on attempted homicide charges following disturbance, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after a man was stabbed, police say. According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Community Drive around 6:30 AM on February 4 for a disturbance. When officers arrived,...
local21news.com
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
Daily Local News
Man arrested on gun, drug charges following early morning traffic stop in Coatesville [Police reports]
COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man was arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Coatesville. On Jan. 30, 2023 at approximately 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of an unregistered vehicle in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville. Contact was made with the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
local21news.com
Man inappropriately exposes himself to Turkey Hill employee in Lancaster Co.
A man allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself to a female employee at a Turkey Hill. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the sex crime happened on Monday at around 4:03 a.m. The woman said a man came into the store, located on the 1000 block...
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
abc27.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
local21news.com
Suspicious man tackled after allegedly running from police in Ephrata
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man was tackled to the ground after trying to sprint away from officers who were arresting him for a previous warrant. According to Ephrata Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 17 at around 11:23 a.m. Officers say they initially received reports that...
lebtown.com
Blotter: DUI crash, theft from vehicles, receiving stolen property
Vehicle Accident, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices – At 9:37 a.m. Jan. 21, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 78-year-old West Lawn man accompanied by a 74-year-old Sinking Spring man was traveling south on SR 419 and failed to proceed properly after coming to a stop sign. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Newmanstown female was traveling east on SR 897 when the Chevrolet struck the passenger’s side of the GMC. The Chevrolet continued after the impact and hit the rear-end of an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous parked off SR 419. The GMC and the Chevrolet were towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, although the West Lawn man was wearing his seatbelt improperly, and no injuries were reported. Police charged the West Lawn man with obedience to traffic-control devices.
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
local21news.com
Masked man robs 7-11 clerk of cigarettes and cash at gunpoint in Berks Co.
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested one man who they say held up a clerk at gunpoint and walked out with cigarettes and cash. According to Spring Township Police Department, 27-year-old Saquan Dockery and another individual had walked into the convenience store on 3100 State Hill Rd. a little before 2 a.m. on Jan. 25.
WGAL
Police: Undetonated explosive device found in Cumberland County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — Around 9 a.m. Sunday, New Cumberland police were called to the 500 block of Brandt Avenue for an undetonated explosive device. The State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section responded and took possession of the device for further analysis. Police say several residents were displaced...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
85-Year-Old Victim ID'd In Schuylkill County Crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County. Ruth Bressler, 85, of West Brunswick Township, died from injuries sustained in a crash near State Routes 61 and 895 just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement…
local21news.com
92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
