A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to allow domestic abusers to keep their guns

American gun laws to expect in 2023
Gun laws have become a major issue in America due to the country's notoriously high levels of violence and mass shootings. Gun control is a highly debated topic, with proponents of stricter regulations citing public safety and opponents worrying that infringement upon Second Amendment rights could compromise citizens' ability to protect themselves. The debate continues to be an important part of the national dialogue.
The #1 state for registered guns
Slide 1 of 53: With nearly 400 million privately owned guns in the United States, the country has the highest rate of civilian firearm ownership in the world — more than double that of Yemen, which has the second-highest rate of gun ownership. While U.S. citizens are permitted to own firearms under the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution, only a fraction of U.S. gun owners must register their firearms because gun laws vary from state to state and the requirements for registration depend upon the firearms in question. Anyone paying attention knows that firearms command a higher degree of cultural significance in the United States than any other country in the world. Despite many Americans being proud gun-owners, a large movement exists within the country in opposition to the freedom afforded to those in possession of these potentially deadly weapons.According to a report from Statista, those "opposed to current gun regulation have sourced their anger from the large number of deaths due to firearms in the country, as well as the high frequency of gun violence apparent in comparison the other developed countries. Furthermore, the United States has fallen victim to a number of mass shootings in the last two decades most of which have raised questions over the ease at which a person can obtain a firearm. Although this movement holds a significant position in the public political discourse of the United States, meaningful change in regards to the legislation dictating the ownership of firearms has not occurred. Critics have pointed to the influence possessed by the National Rifle Association through their lobbying of public officials. The National Rifle Association also lobby for the interests of firearm manufacturing in the United States which has continued to rise since a fall in the early 2000s."With all of this in mind, we've used data compiled by Statista to put together a ranking of registered guns in America by state. Can you guess which state has the highest number of registered guns in the country?
Supreme Court expands gun rights and here’s what that means in states
A Wednesday statement from Supreme Court justices shines light on how the court’s summer gun control ruling could impact states going forward.
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
WASHINGTON — A Texas judge could decide as soon as next month whether to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to pull its two-decade-old approval of the abortion pill, which accounts for more than half of pregnancy terminations in the United States. A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would […] The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically affect abortion access in this country at least as much as the Dobbs decision, according to some experts. We are talking about a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion rights groups. It targets access to abortion pills, which a growing number of patients are using to end pregnancies. And a decision in this case is expected soon.
Why California's 'strong' gun laws are in danger
Those gun laws -- which are under threat thanks to a recent Supreme Court decision -- only go so far in a country awash in guns, where there's almost no action at the federal level, and where there is so much variation in gun laws from state to state and even within states.
Texas never wanted ‘bad guys’ to have guns. Now, a court says we can’t stop them | Opinion
Arlington, Tarrant County and federal courts tried to punish men for violating civil court orders. Now, the appeals court says to give guys back their guns.
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
Appeals court rules government can’t stop people with domestic violence restraining orders from owning guns
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals ruled Thursday that a law prohibiting people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional.
