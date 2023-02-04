ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming

Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews

NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
MONTANA STATE
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Popculture

Bubba Wallace Recently Married His Longtime Partner

Bubba Wallace ended his 2022 (and started his 2023) with a very special milestone. The NASCAR driver is officially a married man, per PEOPLE. Wallace wed Amanda Carter back on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wallace and Carter's ceremony, which was held at the JW Marriott, was planned...
CHARLOTTE, NC
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’

Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
The Spun

NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy

The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of ...
sportszion.com

“Ready to kill” Alex Pereira sends frightening message to Israel Adesanya ahead of bout at UFC 287

The current fifth-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya, has a solid record of 23 wins out of his 25 professional MMA appearances. After winning the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Kiwi star reigned as a champion for more than three years while defending the title five times, settling big names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot

Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
ARIZONA STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon

A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
Boxing Scene

Skye Nicolson Out-Boxes Overmatched Tania Alvarez In 10-Rounder On Serrano-Cruz Card

NEW YORK – Skye Nicolson remained undefeated Saturday night by beating an overmatched opponent whose record defied her ineffective, strange style. The 27-year-old Nicholson, a 2021 Olympian from Australia, dealt well with Alvarez’s wild approach and won their 10-round featherweight fight on all three scorecards. Judge Martha Tremblay scored it a shutout for Nicolson (100-90), whereas judge John McKaie scored eight rounds for Nicolson (98-92) and judge Allen Nace credited Nicolson for winning seven rounds (97-93).

Comments / 0

Community Policy