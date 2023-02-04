Read full article on original website
‘Robbed’: Australian Liam Wilson denied world title upset by bizarre 27-second count
Liam Wilson has reflected on the “piss take” that was his attempted world boxing title heist in Phoenix, saying he’d fight Emanuel Navarrete again for the WBO strap if his protest is upheld. The Australian was nursing a sore head a day after the controversial defeat at...
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
Digital Music News
Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023
Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Popculture
Bubba Wallace Recently Married His Longtime Partner
Bubba Wallace ended his 2022 (and started his 2023) with a very special milestone. The NASCAR driver is officially a married man, per PEOPLE. Wallace wed Amanda Carter back on New Year's Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wallace and Carter's ceremony, which was held at the JW Marriott, was planned...
Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’
Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR World Thinking Of Driver's Family After Tragedy
The NASCAR World has been praying for a driver's family following a tragic accident this week. NASCAR Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez, 20, was injured in a car accident this week. His younger brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, was tragically killed in the accident that took place outside of ...
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
sportszion.com
“Ready to kill” Alex Pereira sends frightening message to Israel Adesanya ahead of bout at UFC 287
The current fifth-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya, has a solid record of 23 wins out of his 25 professional MMA appearances. After winning the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Kiwi star reigned as a champion for more than three years while defending the title five times, settling big names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot
Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
Boxing Scene
Skye Nicolson Out-Boxes Overmatched Tania Alvarez In 10-Rounder On Serrano-Cruz Card
NEW YORK – Skye Nicolson remained undefeated Saturday night by beating an overmatched opponent whose record defied her ineffective, strange style. The 27-year-old Nicholson, a 2021 Olympian from Australia, dealt well with Alvarez’s wild approach and won their 10-round featherweight fight on all three scorecards. Judge Martha Tremblay scored it a shutout for Nicolson (100-90), whereas judge John McKaie scored eight rounds for Nicolson (98-92) and judge Allen Nace credited Nicolson for winning seven rounds (97-93).
