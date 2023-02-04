Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball set for upcoming rematch with Wake Forest
After defeating Wake Forest about a month ago, the UNC basketball program will look for another victory over the Demon Deacons on Tuesday night. Having lost two straight games, the UNC basketball program looks to end the skid on Tuesday night as they make a trip to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest.
Long Break Has the Hurricanes With a Light February Schedule
The Carolina Hurricanes have made it about halfway through the NHL All-Star break. The break is longer than most other teams as the NHL resumes its schedule this evening with a slate of six games. Four of those teams playing this evening are Metropolitan Division rivals. For Carolina, the post-All-Star...
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
Sean Payton completely torched Nathaniel Hackett over clock management
New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton threw some shade towards Nathaniel Hackett during his introductory press conference. The Denver Broncos took a huge swing in hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last year. After 15 games, they admitted that they struck out badly on the hire, and announced his firing after Denver suffered a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. This offseason, the Broncos targeted a big name to be their head coach, and were able to acquire Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Kernersville woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Kennedy walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Kennedy was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Kennedy said....
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
18-year-old charged murder after man found dead on St. Croix Place in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to a body found in Greensboro Monday, according to police. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. Police have since identified 21-year-old Quantell Tehmel White as the person found dead with a...
alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
Save money on children's clothing, toys at one of these upcoming consignment sales
RALEIGH, N.C. — The massive Kids Exchange Consignment Sale is gearing up for one of its big sales next week at the Jim Graham Building and Expo Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds. The public sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 10, 9 a.m....
Pizza: What's the best frozen pie out there?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a pizza in your freezer? If you answered yes, you are not alone. And according to a recent survey, most people who eat frozen pizza say the taste has gotten better. But can any of them stand up to that fresh-from-the-oven pizza shop flavor? That’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with new reviews revealing which frozen pizzas won’t disappoint.
alamancenews.com
Charged: daughter, boyfriend steal $20,000+ from elderly mother while she’s in hospital
A homeless couple have been arrested after they allegedly pilfered more than $20,000 from the woman’s elderly mother while she was in and out of the hospital. Nancy Ann Minor and her boyfriend Nicholas James Weaver, Jr. were both taken into custody on Tuesday based on the results of an investigation that the local sheriff’s office launched in July of last year.
