Williams has just unveiled the livery for their 2023 F1 car, called the FW45, and it offers a familiar take on their new color scheme introduced last year. Typically, these launches just show off the livery for the upcoming year, as revealing bodywork secrets this early on could afford the competition with an advantage, and this one appears no different. While the car wearing this livery isn’t the generic model vehicle, it does appear to be last year’s FW44 rather than this year’s actual FW45.

4 HOURS AGO