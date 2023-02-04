Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Area IHSA Girls Basketball Post Season Brackets
Game 1 11 Seed Casey at 9 Seed Windsor / Stew-Stras 1:00 P.M. Game 2 13 Seed Martinsville at 4 Seed Cowden Herrick / Beecher City 2:00 P.M. Game3 12 Seed Ramsey at 8 Seed Cumberland 4:00 P.M. Tuesday Feb 14th. Game 4 Winner of Game 1 vs 1 Seed...
KFVS12
East Prairie boys basketball wins Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in 18 years the East Prairie boys basketball team is Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament champion. The Eagles beat host, and regular season conference champion, Oak Ridge 63-48. With a three-point advantage at halftime, East Prairie’s press break against the Bluejays helped extend...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball take care of Whitfield 69-64
Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
Branson's Kyshin Isringhausen voted SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28)
Congratulations to Branson's Kyshin Isringhausen, who was voted SBLive's Missouri high school Athlete of the Week (Jan. 23-28). He received more than 42 percent of the votes. Isringhausen improved to 42-0 on the year with a 5-0 run at the Central Ozark Conference tournament to win the ...
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Feb. 6)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts For the second straight week, Mother Nature halted games, with many teams statewide having to wait until the end of the week - and into the weekend - before they were able to play. The most important headline as far as movement was a familiar name ...
