ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Area IHSA Girls Basketball Post Season Brackets

Game 1 11 Seed Casey at 9 Seed Windsor / Stew-Stras 1:00 P.M. Game 2 13 Seed Martinsville at 4 Seed Cowden Herrick / Beecher City 2:00 P.M. Game3 12 Seed Ramsey at 8 Seed Cumberland 4:00 P.M. Tuesday Feb 14th. Game 4 Winner of Game 1 vs 1 Seed...
KFVS12

East Prairie boys basketball wins Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in 18 years the East Prairie boys basketball team is Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament champion. The Eagles beat host, and regular season conference champion, Oak Ridge 63-48. With a three-point advantage at halftime, East Prairie’s press break against the Bluejays helped extend...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman boys basketball take care of Whitfield 69-64

Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy